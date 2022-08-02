Culture FIX: Aug. 3-9

What’s interesting about these less-crammed mid-summer weeks is what rises to the top when half of us on vacation elsewhere. Just means more for us still around, right?

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Son Del Caribe

Clifton Cultural Arts Center, “Wednesdays in the Woods” | 7 p.m. Burnet Woods. 513-497-2860. DETAILS: Maybe a strong dose of salsa from the 11-member Son Del Caribe will help you power through hump day. The group’s pan-Caribbean, pan-American sound includes salsa and other styles of Latin dance music, such as merengue, cumbia, son, bomba, plena and bachata.

cliftonculturalarts.org

Washington Park Cinema, “Inside Out” | 9 p.m. Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: We all have them, right? Those often-competing voices in our heads seem to battle for control of our decision making, and can make our lives miserable. Named Best Animated Feature at the 88th Academy Awards and won a slew of other awards.

washingtonpark.org

Thursday, Aug. 4

Art Academy of Cincinnati, “A Celebration of Charley Harper” | 5-7 p.m. 1212 Jackson St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-562-6262. DETAILS: Happy 100th to the late, revered Charley Harper (1922-2007). Here’s your chance to celebrate at his alma mater and meet his son, Brett Harper, who will sign copies of his new book, “Wild Life: The Life and Work of Charley Harper.” More than 40 prints from Harper’s career will be featured in the exhibition in the AAC’s Pearlman Gallery through Sunday, Aug. 14.

artacademy.edu

Mike Wade

It’s Commonly Jazz | Seasongood Pavilion, Eden Park, Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: Cincinnati’s longest running free summer concert series turns 38 this year. What began as a weekly event at the long-departed Swifton Commons Mall (hence the series name) continues each Thursday this month in Eden Park. The lineup includes some of the top jazz names in the region and beyond, and some young lions hoping to be stars of the future. Performances are free, and opening night features the Eddie Love Jazz Men Big Band Tribute, led by trumpeter Mike Wade.

itscommonlyjazz.com

Friday, Aug. 5

Adventure Crew, Outdoors For All Expo | 4-9:30 p.m. Schmidt Recreation Complex. DETAILS: In preparation for Saturday’s paddlefest, this gathering features exhibits and demos from local parks, outdoor outfitters, adventure experts and environmentally minded organizations, plus live music, local beer, food trucks and a Kids’ Zone. Free.

www.ohioriverpaddlefest.org/expo

Cincinnati World Cinema, Cat Video Fest | Garfield Theatre, 719 Race St., Cincinnati 45202. 859-957-3456. DETAILS: If you love cats, there is likely no reason to read on. You probably have already decided to attend. Created by Will Braden of Seattle, this annual compilation includes cat videos culled from unique submissions and sourced internet animations and music videos. Plus, CWC has curated an exclusive short video program of rarely seen cat videos from the CWC Vault. A portion of proceeds go to the Save The Animals Foundation. Repeats Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m.

cincyworldcinema.org

Clifton Players, “Ages of the Moon” | 7:30 p.m. Liberty Exhibition Hall, 3938 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223. 513-813-7469. DETAILS: This is one of Sam Shepard‘s late works, which examines male toxicity, with all the infidelity, self-pity and self-medicating that leaves irreparable damage in its wake. Told in the context of two old friends reunited on a porch, Shepard nonetheless finds humor in the pathos. Features local veterans Dan Britt and Michael Shooner, and co-directed by Michael Burnham and Kevin Crowley. Runs Fri-Mon through Aug. 29. All shows at 7:30 p.m.

cliftonperformancetheatre.com

Falcon Theatre, “Bourbon at the Border” | 8 p.m. Monmouth Theatre, 636 Monmouth St., Newport, KY 41071. 513-479-6783. DETAILS: This is a story of student activists from Howard University who journeyed to Mississippi in the summer of 1964 for a massive voter registration drive, and how their lives were changed forever. Repeats Saturday evening and Sunday at 2 p.m., and again next weekend.

falcontheatre.net

Sarah Nguyen Ron Fondaw

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, Fall Gallery Show | 6-7 p.m. 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Rd., State Route 128, Hamilton, OH 45013. 513-868-1234. DETAILS: This joint show features works made of paper (Sarah Nguyen‘s installations: “Broken Nature”) and drawn on paper (Ron Fondaw‘s abstracts: “Drawing In-Between”). The reception begins at 5 p.m. for members (in case you’d like to become one) and opens to the public at 6 p.m. Runs through Nov. 12.

pyramidhill.org

Wash Park Art, “Maintraum in the Wake” | 5-8 p.m. 1215 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-291-3626. DETAILS: Maintraum is the name of this group of four artists – Stephen Geddes, Robert J. Morris, Dana Tindall and Tom Towhey – who shared studio space at 1140 Main Street in Over-the-Rhine from 1992 until rising rents displaced them in 1995. Their individual work influenced each other and their combined impact continues some 30 years hence. Runs through Sept. 10.

washparkart.com

Saturday, Aug. 6

Adventure Crew, Ohio River Paddlefest | 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Schmidt Recreation Complex. DETAILS: Nation’s largest paddling celebration, with 2,000 participants traveling through downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky in canoes, kayaks and other human-powered craft. Concludes with festival featuring beer, music and food. Registration required; rates start at $45 for adults and $20 for youth.

www.ohioriverpaddlefest.org

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, Summermusik | 7:30 p.m. Corbett Theatre, School for Creative and Performing Arts. 513-723-1102. DETAILS: Opening concert of this unique festival as it returns to full function and scope here in 2022. “Tales of Two Countries,” led by Eckart Preu, showcases music from Peru and Argentina by Gabriela Lena Frank, Osvaldo Golijov and Astor Piazzolla, including the latter’s Concerto fo Bandoneon. What’s a bandoneon, you ask? A hipper version of the accordion, and the coolest instrument south of the Equator, as mastered by Grammy-winner Hector del Curto. It’s a crime this concert does not repeat. (More CCO and del Curto on Sunday, 4 p.m., and see Tuesday listing below.)

ccocincinnati.org

Crayons to Computers, Push 4 Pencils, Stuff the Van | 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Kenwood Towne Centre DETAILS: Many of us know teachers who have had to put up their own money to adequately supply their students with tools for learning. If you’d like to help with that effort, here’s your chance. Donations will be accepted at the main entrance next to the Cheesecake Factory. (Treat yourself to a dessert afterward!) Items needed most include: colored pencils, crayons, dry erase markers, filler paper, glue sticks, notebooks, pencils, pocket folders and washable markers. Splurge and bring the good stuff. You’ll feel good about it.

www.crayons2computers.org

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, KSO Summer Park Concert Series | 7:30 p.m. Devou Park, Covington. 859-431-6216. DETAILS: This tribute to Stephen Sondheim, “Sunday in the Park with Steve,” includes songs from 11 shows, with musings by actress, friend and Sondheim protégé, Cincinnati’s own Pamela Myers. The program features both local singers and Broadway vets, including Jessica Hendy, Zack Steele, Morgan Smith, Susan Emersona and Josh and Brooke Steele. Quite the diverse and talented cast, and the program consists of hit after hit. Can’t go Saturday? Repeats Sunday at Tower Park in Ft. Thomas. Not to be missed.

kyso.org

Sunday, Aug. 7

EquaSion, Festival of Faiths | Noon-5 p.m. Cintas Center. DETAILS: While religious clashes constantly dot the globe, Queen City faith leaders and thousands of others are set to gather together today to enjoy cultural foods, merchandise, youth and adult activities, more than 60 faith-based exhibitors, cultural and ethnic music and entertainment. Find the commonalities, and let’s move forward. Please?

equasion.org

People Working Cooperatively, Boards & Brews | Noon. Samuel Adams Cincinnati Taproom, Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: Homebrewers of Greater Cincinnati brew their best for a cause – and bragging rights. The winning homebrew team will get to brew its recipe with Samuel Adams Taproom head brewer Chris Siegman. Winner announced at noon; cornhole tournament will follow. Toss for a cause. Registration: $40 per team of two, $20 for individuals.

www.pwchomerepairs.org/boards

Monday, Aug. 8

Executive Director Kat Pepmeyer and crew celebrating ToolBank’s recent build-out

Cincinnati Toolbank, 10-Year Anniversary | 4-7 p.m. 1682 E Seymour Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45237. DETAILS: Since opening in 2012, Cincinnati ToolBank has helped more than 430 regional nonprofit agencies complete nearly 17,350 projects by providing quick and reliable access to an inventory of high-quality tools and equipment that they don’t have to inventory and maintain. This event will honor founding board members and longstanding corporate partners. Special guest is Mayor Aftab Pureval. Light bites and drinks will be served.

www.cincinnatitoolbank.org

Tuesday, Aug. 9

“Battle” commanders: hornist Brooke Ten Napel and violinist Manami White

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra: Summermusik, ”Battle of the Bands Rematch: Strings vs. Brass” | 7:30 p.m. Fretboard Brewing Company, 5800 Creek Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242. 513-723-1102. DETAILS: While it may not be quite as, well, physical, as Monday Night RAW, this Tuesday night throwdown should be intense, with CCO brass members trying to take back the crown from the reigning string quartet. Don’t be fooled by their calm demeanor; this is serious business! Plus, you get a free flight of Fretboard to sample. How can you go wrong?

ccocincinnati.org