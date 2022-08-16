Labor event leaves Coney Island

The annual Labor Day picnic at Coney Island – a decades long labor celebration in the Tri-State – is moving to Great American Ballpark.

“We are excited to begin this new Labor Day tradition with all our sisters, brothers, and friends of labor,” said Cincinnati AFL-CIO Labor Council Executive Secretary-Treasurer Brian Griffin. “We can’t think of a better way to celebrate Labor Day than spending it together watching the Great American pastime.”

On hand for the game on Sept. 4 between the Reds and Colorado Rockies will be the AFL-CIO’s national president, Elizabeth Shuler, as well as U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. Shuler, who will throw out the first pitch, is president of the 57 unions and 12.5 million members of the AFL-CIO, and the first woman leader of America’s labor movement.

Elizabeth Shuler

“Nothing could be better than to have both AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler and US Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh in the house to celebrate this great American tradition with us,” said Griffin.

Elected labor leaders from the city, county, state and around the country will be on hand to celebrate. Labor will own the pregame ceremonies and be celebrated during this nationally televised game.

Labor leaders as well as friends and partners of labor can contact the Reds’ Nick Geraci at ngeraci@reds.com or by phone at 513.765.7975 to set up a ticket option for a local union or supporting organization.

If you belong to a union and your local is not providing a ticket option, or you are a friend of labor and wish to celebrate Labor Day weekend at the ballpark, visit Reds.com/labor and use the Offer Code: LABOR for discounted tickets for this new tradition.