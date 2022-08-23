Culture FIX: Aug. 24-30

PUBLISHER’S NOTE: Thanks to singer and former CSO PR VP Chris Pinelo for filling in while I become acquainted with my brand new left hip. Hope to be back next week. – Thom Mariner

By Chris Pinelo

The fall arts season is right around the corner, but when you need a culture fix, you NEED a culture fix. Summer is winding down and it’s the perfect time to enjoy some hot August nights (and afternoons)….

Know Theatre, “Sunrise Coven” (change in schedule and cast)

Due to a cast member illness, Wednesday’s performance of “Sunrise Coven” has been canceled, but the remainder of the run, through Sunday, remains in place with a new cast member.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Cincinnati Landmark Productions, “Carousel” | 7:30 p.m. Incline Theater, Price Hill. 513-241-6550. DETAILS: Yes, I know Thom Mariner picked this one last week as well, but “Carousel” deserves another shout-out. The Rodgers and Hammerstein classic is an iconic piece of American musical theater, complete with plenty of hope, redemption and, of course, popular songs like “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” “If I Loved You,” “June is Busting Out All Over” and more. It also always gets me craving clams. The show runs Wednesday-Sunday through Sept. 11.

Washington Park, “The Wizard of Oz” | 9 p.m. Over-the-Rhine. 513-621-4400. DETAILS: “Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!” Experience the beloved film in a beautiful city park on a warm summer’s evening. If you haven’t watched a film in Washington Park, it really is a lovely neighborhood event. And of course, you won’t be in Kansas anymore. You’ll be in Cincinnati! The Summer Cinema series is FREE.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Brady Music Center, Punch Brothers | 8 p.m. The Banks. 513-232-6220. DETAILS: Some of the best, most virtuosic bluegrass musicians on the planet, including MacArthur “Genius” Fellow Chris Thile, put on a show like no other. According to The Guardian, “Of all the varieties of country, folk, blues and genre-twisting hybrids gathered under the catch-all of Americana, Punch Brothers are surely among the strangest.” Wear that badge proudly, my friends! And yes, I miss my weekly fix of Thile on the canceled public radio program, “Live from Here.” Tickets range from $20 to $55.

Friday, Aug. 26

The Carnegie, “Rent” | 7:30 p.m. Covington. 859-957-1940. DETAILS: How do YOU measure a year? Jonathan Larson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Rent” gave voice to a new generation in musical theater toward the “end of the millennium,” launched some phenomenal careers, and its music has become part of our cultural soundscape. This is the final performance in the show’s run at The Carnegie. Ticket prices range from $25 to $32.

Cincinnati Art Museum, Art After Dark: Drop It Like It’s Hot | 5-9 p.m. Eden Park. DETAILS: The CAM decided to kick it “Y2K style” for the next event in their Art After Dark series. Think early 2000’s and have some fun with what you’re wearing. They suggest “low-rise jeans, bucket hats, and butterfly clips.” There are docent-led tours and food and libations available for purchase. The event is FREE.

Saturday, Aug. 27

The Carnegie, “Into the Woods” | 7:30 p.m. Covington. 859-957-1940. DETAILS: You’ll never hear or read fairy tales the same way after you’ve experienced Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods.” It is delightfully clever, very creative, and extremely entertaining. I can still remember laughing in awe the first time I heard “Agony” performed live. I’m laughing again as I write this. This is the final performance in the run of “Into the Woods” at The Carnegie. Tickets range from $25 to $32.

https://thecarnegie.com/theatre/summer-theatre-series/into-the-woods

Yuri Yamashita, percussion

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, “Sounds of Water” | 7:30 p.m. Corbett Theater, School for Creative and Performing Arts, Over-the-Rhine. 513-723-1182. DETAILS: The grand finale of Summermusik 2022 is described as “a multi-sensatory experience,” but don’t worry – nobody’s getting soaked. The program includes a musical exploration of water with Strauss’ “Blue Danube Waltz,” Tan Dun’s Water Concerto – featuring percussionist Yuri Yamashita – and closes with Debussy’s “La Mer.” There will be some visuals to accompany this amazing musical program and a fitting finale to the summer music season. Tickets range from $12 to $37.

Co-organizer and performer Steve Saunders

Hope for the Hills Fundraiser with Steve Saunders | 1-4 p.m. Knox Joseph Distillery, OTR StillHouse, Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: The devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky have shattered the lives of so many throughout that region, so Cincinnati-based musician and Paintsville, Kentucky, native Steve Saunders is hosting an Eastern Kentucky flood relief fundraiser to help flood victims. Saunders’ musical style bridges the thoughtfulness of Jason Isbell and the playfulness of Jimmy Buffett. Proceeds go to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky and Cane Kitchen. Tickets are $100 for adults and $20 for students and minors with adults.

Sophie B. Hawkins

KMK Law Fifth & Vine Live, Sophie B. Hawkins | 7 p.m. Fountain Square, downtown. 513-621-4400. DETAILS: Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Sophie B. Hawkins’ breakthrough album, “Tongues and Tails,” the singer-songwriter’s 2022 tour includes a stop at Cincinnati’s Fountain Square. You’ll undoubtedly be reminded of hits like “Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover” and “As I Lay Me Down,” which spent a record 67 weeks on the Billboard charts. Oh, and did I mention this concert is FREE? You’re welcome!

Wiz Khalifa & Logic

Riverbend Music Center, Wiz Khalifa & Logic: Vinyl and Verse Tour | 8 p.m. Coney Island. 513-232-6220. DETAILS: Wiz Khalifa’s live show not only includes popular hits like “We Dem Boyz,” “Black and Yellow” (we’ll forgive the Pittsburgh Steelers reference), and “Or Nah,”, but also an poignant “See You Again” tribute to artists who have recently passed, including Young Dolph, XXXTentacion, Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle. According to The New York Times, Khalifa is “comfortable with his well-honed style.” The show closes with a high-energy set from Logic, the first rapper to write a New York Times best-selling novel. Ticket prices range from $29 to $400.

Sunday, Aug. 28

Riverbend Music Center, Imagine Dragons: Mercury World Tour | 6:30 p.m. Coney Island. 513-232-6220. DETAILS: Imagine Dragons performs in Cincinnati the same night as HBO’s “House of the Dragon” airs a new episode. Coincidence? Well, yes, but remember you can watch that episode pretty much anytime. It’s not every day Imagine Dragons brings their high-octane rock/pop show to Cincinnati. This act is the real deal, backed up by 75 billion combined music streams. Ticket prices range from $45 to $690. I do think for $690 you should get your very own dragon.

