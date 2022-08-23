The Cincinnati chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals has named its honorees for the 2022 National Philanthropy Day recognition of outstanding community service. The chapter will recognize the honorees – nominated by local nonprofits – at a Nov. 17 luncheon at Music Hall.

Bill Burwinkel

Philanthropist of the Year

West Sider William J. Burwinkel is the founder and chairman of the board of National Marketshare Group Inc., a manufacturer’s representative. A U.S. Army veteran in Vietnam, Burwinkel is the 2003 founder of the Adopt A Class Foundation and is active in bringing Greater Cincinnati businesses and community groups together to serve as mentors and role models for urban children. He was a 2011 Cincinnati Business Courier Second Act award recipient. In recognition of his years of service and dedication, including 21 years on its board, the Dan Beard Council of Boy Scouts of America awarded him its highest non-scout honor, the Silver Beaver Award. Burwinkel participated in Leadership Cincinnati class 31 in 2009. He was appointed to the board of Great Parks of Hamilton County in 2016 and was re-appointed in 2020. The Rotary Club of Cincinnati named Burwinkel a recipient of its annual Jefferson Award for community and public service.

Stacey Meyer

Volunteer of the Year

The loss of her mother to suicide in 1988 and the impact Fernside had on her emotional journey afterward led Stacey Meyer to a lifetime of service with the nonprofit, which provides grief counseling to children. Meyer is a fine-wine manager at Heidelberg Distributing Co., where she has worked since 2004. A Sharonville native and Princeton High School 1996 graduate, Meyer earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Cincinnati. Meyer began volunteering at Fernside at 18 as a group night facilitator, a role she continues today. Meyer’s passion for wine and food led her 13 years ago to create a food and wine fundraising event for Fernside. First called Gourmet Sensation, it’s now known as Gourmet Melodies, held this year in August.

Joseph Kayne

Youth in Philanthropy

Joseph Kayne is the founder of a new nonprofit, the Power of Music, which helps relieve social isolation by bringing music to community groups. Kayne is involved with theater and singing at Indian Hill High School, where he is a senior. Last year, he appeared as Jean Valjean in “Les Miserables” and Laurie Laurence in “Little Women.” Kayne also competes in mock trials and is editor-in-chief of The Hill, the school’s newspaper. Kayne was born in New York City but has lived in Cincinnati for 10 years.

John Richardson, SugarCreek

Outstanding Corporation

John G. Richardson was only a teenager in Chicago when SugarCreek was founded in Washington Court House in 1966. He worked for the company through high school and college, learning every aspect of the business. Shortly after graduating from Illinois State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, he became plant manager of the then newly acquired facility in Dayton, Ohio. Since taking over the company in 1990 when his father, John S. Richardson, retired, he has transformed the family-owned business from a raw bacon manufacturer with $50 million in annual sales to a widely diversified company with more than $1 billion in annual sales and six facilities, including two in Cincinnati. Richardson has contributed to his community for years, helping local sports teams, building low-cost housing and day care centers, and being a consistent supporter and sponsor for various fundraising events and campaigns, especially for Stepping Stones and La Soupe. Several years ago, SugarCreek started a rescue program to donate food that would otherwise have gone to landfills to LaSoupe and Master Provisions. Between 700 and 900 pounds of food a year have been saved through the program.

John Olberding

Lifetime Achievement Award

John Olberding has been a principal of Chanticleer Consulting since 2010, and he is the former president and CEO of Skystone Ryan, a Cincinnati-based firm that at one time had 14 U.S. and seven international affiliate offices. His 40-year career in nonprofit development has included directing successful capital, annual and planned giving programs; executive searches; and training and strategic plans. He has worked with more than 250 health, religious, educational, cultural, environmental and social service organizations locally, nationally and internationally.

Olberding is a second-generation fundraising professional. His father, Greg Olberding, was one of seven founding members of the Cincinnati AFP chapter in 1979, and both father and son have served in leadership roles and been honored by the chapter numerous times. John Olberding is a Miami University graduate, and he did graduate work in theology at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary, where he also served as director of development before entering the consulting field. He is an author and frequent speaker at national conferences. Olberding also has been a community volunteer, coach or board member with North Avondale Montessori, Clark Montessori High School, Church of the Nativity Parish Catholic Inner-City School Endowment, Fountain Square Fools and St. Ursula Villa.

In addition to his work with nonprofit organizations, Tristate sports fans may know him for his work as press-box public address announcer for the Cincinnati Bengals and official statistician for Xavier University men’s basketball.

www.afpcincinnati.org