Culture FIX: Aug. 31-Sept. 6

It’s the last dance, your last chance for (official) summer happenings, People. Things change, they just do, starting next Tuesday when we plunge forward into fall. Take advantage of all my hard work and go play a little…

(Thanks to Chris Pinelo for so capably pitching in last week!)

Last chances for summer…

Lisiting these at the top since there is availability each day ahead.

Cincinnati Museum Center | 1301 Western Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45203. 513-287-7000

Thru Sept 5. “The Science Behind Pixar”

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company | Various locations. 513-381-2273

Thru Sept. 4. Shakespeare in the Park: “Twelfth Night”

Taft Museum of Art | 316 Pike St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-241-0343

Thru Sept. 4. Jane Austen: Fashion & Sensibility • Jane Austen in London: A Wall-Sized Map

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Riverbend Music Center, Il Divo | 8 p.m. 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45230. 513-232-6220. DETAILS: As a singer, I’m torn about promoting groups like this. They sing really well, but the over-the-top production, etc., gnaws at my sensibilities more than a little bit. Good seats remain, however, so if you enjoy beautiful men singing tight harmonies and high notes, this could be just for you.

riverbend.org

Washington Park Cinema, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” | 9 p.m. Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: The weather should be great for this classic from the Harry Potter collection, a perfect choice for large-scale outdoor viewing, I’d say. This is the final Harry Potter film featuring the music of John Williams, btw. NOTE: This series shifts from Wednesdays to Thursdays for the closing month of September.

washingtonpark.org

Thursday, Sept. 1

4-Way Quartet, Candlelight: “From Bach to The Beatles” | 7 p.m. Rhinegeist Brewery, Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: While I have yet to experience one of these periodic Candlelight concerts, atmosphere is indeed extremely important to the audience experience, and in this case you are also in the capable hands of Cincinnati’s 4-Way Quartet, the members of which know their way around both of these genres. Plus, you get to experience Rhinegeist without a bunch of drunk guys playing cornhole. If you go, let me know what you think…

https://feverup.com/m/112468

Gallery 708, “Nature’s Influence” | 5-9 p.m. 2643 Erie Ave. #3, Cincinnati, OH, 45208. 513-551-8171. DETAILS: These attractive pieces would be impressive if painted, but this is fiber art, using quilting techniques to create contemporary fiber art. Artist Barbara Stewart combines fabric, thread, batting and occasionally embellishment to enhance the visual impact. This show runs through Sept. 28.

gallery-708.com

Memorial Hall, Girl Named Tom | 8 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: Darn, I really wanted to promote this, and not just for their name, but this seems to be SOLD OUT. These sibling singers from small-town Ohio are really good; give a listen. Worth getting on the overflow list just in case…

memorialhallotr.com

Friday, Sept. 2

Ken Buck with a really big flower

ARTclectic Gallery, Works by Ken Landon Buck | 5:30-8:30 p.m. 6249 Stewart Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45227. 513-822-5200. DETAILS: Ken Buck is an award-winning mixed media artist working primarily in pastels, watercolor, and acrylics. He creates dynamic figurative works of art and is best known for his striking large-scale scenes of swimmers interacting with light and water. Lite bites and libations will be served, acoompanied by live jazz. Check out this new gallery next to the BMW Store off of I-71. Exhibit runs through Oct. 31.

artclecticgallery.com

The Barn, Queen City Art Club Exhibition | 6-8 p.m. 6980 Cambridge Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45227. 513-272-3700. DETAILS: This show of latest works by members of the Queen City Art Club includes photography, oil, watercolor, acrylic and scratchboard. Runs only through Sept. 11.

artatthebarn.org

Cincinnati International Jazz Festival | 6-10 p.m. ICON Festival Stage, Smale Riverfront Park, The Banks. DETAILS: This inaugural two-day festival boasts food, clothes, accessories, art, culture, and a lot of contemporary jazz. Friday evening features Avery*Sunshine, Norman Brown and Alex Bugnon. Saturday, 1-10 p.m, presents Brian Culbertson, Keiko Matsui, Gerald Albright, Damien Escobar, Nestor Torres, Maysa, Brian Simpson, Eric Roberson and Jackiem Joyner. The weather looks agreeable.

www.showpass.com/o/rainbow-promotions

Reading Community Arts Center, “I’m Not Dead Yet!” | 5-7 p.m. 415 W. Benson St., Cincinnati, OH 45215. DETAILS: We strive to be as comprehensive as possible, so am glad to hear from yet another art space. Artist Richard Lushcek creates vivid still lifes, portraits, landscapes and illustrations. Thanks to David Smith at Eisele Gallery for sending Richard our way. On display through Sept. 25.

readingcommunityartscenter.org

Saturday, Sept. 3

Members of Slavic Voices perform as part of ChamberPalooza

Chamber Music Network, Chamber Palooza! | Noon-4 p.m. Cincinnati Art Museum. DETAILS: This super-sampler of intrumental and vocal chamber music organizations returns, this year with a world premiere. “Hope is the thing with Feathers” was composed by Alyssa Morris and commissioned by Chamber Music Network of Greater Cincinnati. Musicians are Sonya Szabo-Reynolds, piano; Jacob Martin, oboe; and Tom Guth, cello. The afternoon offers many other musical offerings, plus the ever-popular instrument “Petting Zoo” for a hands-on exploration of musical instruments, plus a free gift (while supplies last). Door prizes include tickets for upcoming musical events, CD’s and more.

chambermusicnetwork.org

College-Conservatory of Music, 50th Anniversary Guitar Program Concert | 4 p.m. Corbett Theater, University of Cincinnati. 513-556-4183. DETAILS: If you time it just right, you can experience both ChamberPalooza (above) and this performance featuring distinguished guitar graduates in solos and ensembles, including a guitar orchestra made of current students and alumni from around the globe, and three world premieres. When I arrived at CCM, this program was just getting started under the leadership of Clare Callahan. Early music had not gone through its re-exploration at that time and the guitar was considered a lowly folk instrument. Now guitars provide a hopeful gateway to classical music appreciation.

ccm.uc.edu

Mickey James, Corey Tucker and Dan Radank

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, Summer Park Concert Series | 7:30 p.m. Devou Park. 859-431-6216. DETAILS: KSO Music Director James Cassidy closes out his summer series with an evening of classic songs recorded by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr. and performed here by Dan Radank, Mickey James, and Corey Tucker. The KSO’s all-star big band, with strings, will accompany using authentic orchestrations by Nelson Riddle, Victor Young and others. Concert repeats Sunday at Tower Park in Ft. Thomas and Monday, 7 p.m., at Woodside Cemetary and Arboretum in Middletown.

kyso.org

Bettina Bawdville offers bawdy Renaissance pub songs at the ORF

Ohio Renaissance Festival | 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. 10542 East State Route 73, Waynesville, OH 45068; 513-897-7000. DETAILS: If you are up for a short roadtrip and a change of pace, this venerable festival kicks off its 33rd series of weekends running through October. One hundred fifty costumed characters welcome you to this 30-acre re-created 16th Century English village. There are 49 shows daily on 17 stages, plus food, artisans and more. Immerse yourselves in the good-old days.

renfestival.com

Sunday, Sept. 4

Conductor Carlton Monroe

Bach Ensemble of St. Thomas, Bach Vespers | St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 100 Miami Ave., Terrace Park, OH 45174. 513-831-2052. DETAILS: This monthly series features outstanding performances of J.S. Bach’s cantatas (He composed more than 200!), sacred and secular works featuring vocal soloists, choir and instrumental ensemble. Performers, led by Carlton Monroe, range from CCM students to CSO members. This week spotlights “Allein, zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ” (Only upon You, Lord Jesus Christ), BWV 33, in addition to the overture from Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 1 and a choral work, “The Old Church,” by the very popular composer Stephen Paulus, who passed away in 2014. For extra credit, there is a pre-concert lecture at 4:30 p.m. Take this as an opportunity to calm your spirit before the fireworks.

bachensemble.org

Blue Ash/Montgomery Symphony, Labor Day Concert | 7 p.m. Blue Ash Town Square. 513-549-2197. DETAILS: A longtime Labor Day Weekend tradition, Music Director Michael Chertock will lead music from “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Wicked,” “E.T.,” “Star Wars, ” “Superman” and more. Rain date is Monday, Sept. 5.

bamso.org

Sunday Fireworks fundraisers…

Best Point Education & Behavioral Health, Rockin’ at Riverfest | Anderson Pavilion, Smale Riverfront Park. DETAILS: Co-chairs: Tom Hayes and Mag Gajus, Ramon and Christina Rodriguez, and Brian Brockhoff. Gala, silent and live auction, networking opportunities for community leaders and fireworks.

www.bestpoint.org

Boy Scouts of America Dan Beard Council, Annual Festival of Fireworks | 5-10 p.m. Mt. Adams. DETAILS: Prime view of fireworks; private, safe, and family-friendly event; shuttle service and activities for all ages.

www.danbeard.org/festival-of-fireworks

Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra Salon, Fireworks + Flugelhorn | 7:30-10 p.m. One Lytle Place, Downtown. DETAILS: Dessert, light bites, drinks, intimate living room concert with CCJO musicians and front-row view of WEBN Fireworks. Tickets $100.

https://cincinnaticontemporaryjazzorchestra.thundertix.com

Commonwealth Artists Student Theatre, Boom Bash | 5:30 p.m. 140 Marian Spencer Way, Cincinnati. DETAILS: Slider bar, taco bar, Mac n’ cheese bar, open bar, live music by Floyd and the Walkmen, air brush tattoos, fireworks.

www.caststages.org/castboombash

Monday, Sept. 5

Happy Labor Day! (See Last Chances at the top…)

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Broadway Across America, “Hamilton” | 7:30 p.m. Procter & Gamble Hall, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-721-3344. DETAILS: Plenty of seats remain for this juggernaut, with a few even for this opening night performance. According to our David Lyman, this is the Must See theater event of the fall. Worried about the heavy dose of hip-hop? The way this device is used theatrically is a plus, in this instance, and should not be a barrier. Go. See. This. Show. Runs through Oct. 2.

JUST IN: Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway in Cincinnati announce a digital lottery for “Hamilton” tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance (Sept. 6) in Cincinnati at the Aronoff Center. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery is currently open and will close at noon Thursday, Sept. 1, for tickets to performances Sept. 6 – 11. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin on each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances. http://hamiltonmusical.com/app

cincinnati.broadway.com

Jan Grüning, viola; Amit Even-Tov, cello; Gershon Gerchikov, violin and Alexandra “Sasha” Kazovsky, violin

College-Conservatory of Music, Ariel Quartet | 7:30 p.m. Werner Recital Hall. University of Cincinnati. 513-556-4183. DETAILS: The internationally acclaimed Ariels, CCM ensemble-in-residence since 2012, begin another season of local performances. In this case, the offering is the first book (1-3) of Beethoven’s six Opus 18 string quartets, the young composer’s initial foray into the genre, composed 1798-1800. Immersion in Beethoven is never a bad thing.

ccm.uc.edu