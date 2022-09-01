CancerFree KIDS to Rock Out at Celebration of Champions After-Party Concert on September 30

Celebration of Champions Presented by Altafiber & CBTS and Media Sponsor WKRC/Local 12

Some of Cincinnati’s top business leaders are taking off their ties and strapping on their electric guitars to celebrate champions in the battle against childhood cancer. The Rockers for Research All Star Band will take the stage at MegaCorpPavilion as part of the CancerFree KIDS Celebration of Champions After-Party Concert.

The live, outdoor event will feature the musical talents of many local renowned executives including Leigh Fox, president and CEO, Altafiber; J.B. Buse, Jr., chairman and CEO, Loth, Inc.; and Andrew DeWitt, executive chairman, Dewey’s Pizza. Other band members include Keith Adams, Jeff Aubrey, Mike Bishop, Camille Cummins, Al Early, Chris Foley, Courtney Gedney, Andy Held, Trevor Jordan, George Joseph, Richard Joseph, Lori Luttmer, Davon Miller, Tim Schigel, Mike Schlotman, Greg Snyder, Steve Tebeau, Allen Zaring and Mark Zaring.

Leigh Fox and El Early

Altafiber and CBTS are presenting sponsors of the Celebration of Champions, and WKRC Local 12 is the event’s media sponsor.

After-party guests will also have a chance to win the dream vacation of a lifetime. Attendees will have a chance to participate in the grand raffle of winning one of four different vacations: a Costa Rica getaway, trip to the U.S. Open Golf Tournament, a Napa Valley rail and sky vacation, or an America’s Cup yacht sailing adventure in San Diego. Raffle tickets are $100 each or six for $500.

Founded in 2002, CancerFree KIDS has invested more than $7 million since its inception to fund high-risk, high-reward research initiatives at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Avondale and Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. The studies intend to find cures and gentler treatments to help children better cope with the pains and challenges of fighting cancer. In most cases, this research would go unfunded without the support of CancerFree KIDS.

The outdoor after-party event follows the Celebration of Champions dinner and auction at MegaCorp Pavilion at Ovation in Newport, Kentucky on Friday, September 30. Concert begins at 8 pm. General admission tickets are $20, and VIP tickets are $75.

This content provided and sponsored by CancerFree KIDS.