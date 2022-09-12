4C for Children to honor 50 Local Champions, including Sallie Westheimer, at Masquerade Under the Stars Champions Gala on Oct. 8

50th Anniversary Celebration at Cincinnati Music Hall is presented by PNC Bank

4C for Children is honoring 50 local champions, including its retired CEO, Sallie Westheimer, during the organization’s Masquerage Under the Stars Champions Gala on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Cincinnati Music Hall.

The event, presented by PNC Bank, celebrates 4C for Children’s 50th anniversary serving Southwest Ohio and the Miami Valley as a premier resource for high-quality early education and care for the youngest in our community.

Sallie Westheimer

Westheimer will be presented with the Legacy Award in recognition of her five decades of service to 4C for Children. Cincinnati Preschool Promise and Montgomery County Preschool Promise will also receive Agency Impact awards.

Westheimer served as chief executive officer of 4C for Children for 35 years and previously was a board member in the early 1970s. She retired from the organization in 2015. Her decades of leadership helped transform the organization from a small agency that provided training and services to local childcare programs into the region’s standard-bearer for high-quality early childhood education.

The 4C for Children Masquerade Under the Stars Champions Gala will take place at Cincinnati Music Hall at 6 p.m., Oct. 8. The evening includes a cocktail reception, three-course gourmet meal, dancing and after party. Attire is black-tie/masquerade optional.

Come celebrate and help us honor these 50 local leaders.

Full list of honorees and tickets can be found at www.4cforchildren.org/gala.

This content provided and sponsored by 4C for Children.