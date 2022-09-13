Culture FIX: Sept. 14-20

If you are looking for something to do instead of Oktoberfest, or in addition to, we have you covered. Art, dance, festivals, film, markets, music and theater all abound this week.

Last chance…

Cincinnati Ballet, Kaplan New Works Series | Jarson-Kaplan Theater, Aronoff Center, downtown. 513-621-5219. DETAILS: Just a few more days to experience cutting edge choreography as Jodie Gates launches her first season as artistic director with an evening of freshly crafted choregraphy This is often my favorite dance event of the year. Through Sunday.

cballet.org

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Cincinnati World Cinema, LunaFest | 7 p.m. Garfield Theatre, 719 Race St., Cincinnati 45202. 859-957-3456. DETAILS: These eight short films share stories intended to bring us closer together. The program centers on white, black, Hispanic and Asian women – reflecting the diversity of the world we live in. Proceeds will be shared with local nonprofits Women in Film Cincinnati and Black Women Celebrating Change. Repeats Sunday at 4 p.m.

cincyworldcinema.org

Lloyd Library and Museum, “The Medicinal Heritage and Ethnohistory of Mustard” | 917 Plum St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-721-3707. DETAILS: Can I just say that the words “medicial” and “mustard” in the same sentence pique my interest. How about you? In addition to its medical uses, mustard is employed in religious and childbirth rituals in Asia and has been a focal point of philosophy in both Eastern and Western traditions. Kevin Grace, 2022 Lloyd Fellow, leads the mustard tour.

lloydlibrary.org

Thursday, Sept. 15

Eva G. Farris Gallery, “The Madness in My Head” | 4-7 p.m. Thomas More University. 333 Thomas More Pkwy. Crestview Hills, KY 41017. 859-344-3300. DETAILS: Alumnus William “Cody” Goodin has been an artist in some form since early childhood, an escape into his own world, which he calls,”Codyland.” In his work, he explores the various characters and places in his world through a series of textile collages, illustrations and soft sculpture. Runs through Oct. 3.

thomasmore.edu

Friday, Sept. 16

Rick Koehler Angie Zimmerman-Hater Tom Seward

Caza Sikes, Rick Koehler, Angie Zimmerman-Hater, Tom Seward | 5-8 p.m. 3078 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45209. 513-290-3127. DETAILS: If you are looking for paintings before the photographic tsunami of FotoFocus comes ashore in full, this trio of Cincinnati-based artists with similar styles explores of the the outdoors through colorful landscapes and seascapes, as well as portraiture, still life and more. Show runs through Oct. 15.

cazasikes.com

Aubrey Logan Erica Gabriel Mandy Gonzalez

Cincinnati Pops, “Hear Me Roar: A Celebration of Women in Song” | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: John Morris Russell is joined by three “powerhouse” women vocalists in songs from “Hamilton,” “In the Heights,” “Frozen,” and “Funny Girl” alongside showstopping hits from the likes of Carole King, Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton, Whitney Houston, Sara Bareilles and more. (Will she play the trombone or not? Hmmm…) Repeats Saturday evening and Sunday at 2 p.m.

cincinnatisymphony.org

Weston Art Gallery, “American+” | 6-8 p.m. Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-4165. DETAILS: The welcome onslaught of FotoFocus-related exhibits is ramping up. This show of new and ongoing lens-based projects by Cincinnati’s Michael Coppage explores – through sound, video, and photography installations – the “negative archetypes and stark racial disparities still operating in the language and psychology of contemporary American culture.” An artist talk is scheduled for Oct. 4. On display until Nov. 6.

cincinnatiarts.org/weston-art-gallery

Saturday, Sept 17

City Flea | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Washington Park, Over-the-Rhine 45202. Fall is the best time to visit City Flea. People are back from vacations. The weather is a bit milder. A great place to do some early shopping for fall birthdays (like mine!) and the holidays ahead. Maybe we’ll see you there…

thecityflea.com

Lynn Nottage

Ensemble Theatre, “Sweat” | 7:30 p.m. 1127 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-421-3555. DETAILS: One of our David Lyman‘s five best Must See fall stage events, Lynn Nottage’s “Sweat” won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for drama as it explored the once-thriving city of Reading, Pa., and its descent to become the poorest city in America. According to David, “Nottage is brilliant in the way she takes those headlines and turns them into personal stories that touch all of our lives.” Continues through Oct. 9.

ensemblecincinnati.org

VADA Gallery, “Autumn Equinox – Hues” | 5-9 p.m. 3408 Telford St., Cincinnati, OH 45220. 513.259.7446. DETAILS: Cincinnati artist Josie Gearhart shares her painterly impressions of the unique colors and textures of summer turning into fall. The show runs through Oct. 31.

vada-gallery.com

Sunday, Sept. 18

The Arts Alliance, Deerfield Handmade Market | 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Cottell Park, Mason. 513-309-8585. DETAILS: This second of three 2022 markets features fine art – painting, drawing and sculpture – plus craft items such as recycled and refurbished works, soap and candle makers and fiber artists. But wait, there’s more: unique food offerings, furniture, plants, jewelry, ceramics and clothing. Phew…

the-arts-alliance.org

Scott Belck

College-Conservatory of Music, “Don’t Get Sassy” | 7 p.m. Corbett Auditorium, University of Cincinnati. 513-556-4183. DETAILS: Scott Belck leads the CCM Jazz Orchestra in the sophisticated, hard-driving swing of big band master Thad Jones. As you might have heard me say before, these young jazzers are really good.

ccm.uc.edu

Great Parks of Hamilton County, Hispanic Heritage Festival | 3-7 p.m. Sharon Woods. 513-521-7275. DETAILS: Great Parks is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15) at its 2nd annual Hispanic Heritage Festival, where you can enjoy dancing, performances, live music, crafts, food trucks and more. Also, learn about area organizations and the programs they provide our community.

greatparks.org

Monday, Sept. 19

Herb Alpert and Lani Hall

Memorial Hall, Herb Alpert & Lani Hall | 8 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: A few seats remain for husband and wife team Herb and Lani, still going strong after beginning their illustious individual careers in the 1960s. NOTE: At the request of the performers, masks are required. See the website for details.

memorialhallotr.com

Sept. 19, 8 p.m.

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, “The Loyola Project” | 6 p.m. 50 E. Freedom Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-333-7500. DETAILS: As we approach the return of basketball season, here’s a reflection on just how far the game has come since the early 1960s, when the Loyola of Chicago Ramblers broke the barriers that changed everything. The Freedom Film Series is a partnership between the Freedom Center and LADD Inc. using film to address issues of systemic injustice.

freedomcenter.org

Tuesday, Sept. 20

College-Conservatory of Music, Faculty Artist Series | 7:30 p.m. Werner Recital Hall, University of Cincinnati. 513-556-4183. DETAILS: Cincinnati, welcome clarinetist Pavel Vinnitsky. This marks his first public appearance since joining the CCM faculty this semester. He is accompanied on this program by his pianist/composer wife, Anna Vinnitsky, and Cincinnati Symphony principal cellist Ilya Finkelshteyn. The program includes well-known works by Weber (Grand Duo Concertante) and Brahms (Clarinet Trio), plus the fun and surprising work featured above, composed by Anna Vinnitsky.

ccm.uc.edu