Beech Acres moving near downtown

Beech Acres Parenting Center, the parenting agency with more than 170 years of service to children and families of Greater Cincinnati and 160 employees, will relocate by October to a new centralized headquarters on the edge of downtown.

A new lease for the fifth floor and nearly 22,000 square feet at One Gateway Center, 615 Elsinore Place, will position the agency to serve more children and families while strengthening its financial future. Beech Acres will be departing its Anderson Township home of more than 70 years.

Laura Mitchell

(Photo by Tina Gutierrez)

“Our beautiful property in Anderson Township has been a wonderful home for Beech Acres,” said Laura Mitchell, president and CEO. “Beech Acres is outwardly engaged in the community, because that’s where children live their lives every day. We are excited about our new centralized location that will allow us to connect with more children and families throughout the entire Tri-State.”

The new home for Beech Acres is the 5th floor at 615 Elsinore, near both Eden Park and the Central Business District. Beech Acres programs and services will continue without interruption during its move, which is scheduled to be complete by the end of October.

The Elsinore site is close to several important Beech Acres partners, including Cincinnati Public Schools, Hamilton County Job & Family Services, Hamilton County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and other healthcare providers. The modern office includes large training spaces and smaller meeting rooms for more personal discussions.

“Moving into downtown Cincinnati is a strategic step that will help us to serve more clients while reinforcing our already solid fiscal foundation for many years to come,” said Brittany Speed, chief financial officer for Beech Acres. “There is room for all of our 160 employees to collaborate and meet together, plus plenty of modern meeting space for training, events and activities with children, families and community.”

In returning to Cincinnati’s urban core, Beech Acres also moves closer to its historical foundations. Established as the German General Protestant Orphan Home in 1849, the agency was first located on Burnet Avenue in Mt. Auburn. After 100 years in that location, the home moved in 1949 to property in Anderson Township. Under the shade of the many beech trees on the site, it came to be known as Beech Acres, and later, Beech Acres Parenting Center.

Over the last several decades, Beech Acres’ programs have increasingly extended beyond its campus to where children are – in homes, schools, pediatric offices and everywhere in the community. Beech Acres now serves people through services that include parent coaching, behavioral health support, foster care, adoption and more. Beech Acres programs have grown to serve not only children and families in Greater Cincinnati but also in Northern Kentucky, Dayton and 14 states across the country.

Beech Acres continues to evaluate options for the future of its 17.6-acre property at 6881 Beechmont Ave. in Anderson Township. Beech Acres Parenting Center has evolved, with its office space and cottages. The campus once consisted of 50 acres, but has been sold in pieces for park space and a retirement center. As recent as 2016, the Beech Acres land was considered for other major developments, including a new high school to serve the region.