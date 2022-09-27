More transitions for major nonprofits

Three long-time Cincinnati nonprofit CEOs representing more than 100 years of leadership are stepping aside, with new permanent and interim leadership emerging as soon as this week.

Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries announced the retirement of long-time president and chief executive officer Joseph S. Byrum, effective Dec. 31. Byrum served the organization for the past 45 years as president and CEO and prior to that time as a program director.

His replacement will be announced next week.

Joseph S. Byrum

Margo Spence, president and CEO of First Step Home women’s addiction treatment agency, announced her retirement effective Jan. 20, 2023, after leading the agency for over 21 years. The organization’s board has formed a search committee, which hopes to hire a new CEO by mid-January.

Margo Spence

The Center for Great Neighborhoods, Covington’s nonprofit community development organization, marked the retirement Sept. 21 of its executive director, Tom DiBello. His one-year commitment as a national service volunteer blossomed into a 46-year career – 27 as the center’s executive director.

The center will be naming its associate director, Shannon Ratterman, as interim director, on Sept. 29. Ratterman has been with the center for a decade.

Over Byrum’s tenure, Ohio Valley Goodwill has received more than 100 national, regional and local awards in recognition of its programs, services and staff team. Byrum provided the leadership during his tenure to enable the organization to expand its programs, services and economic impact from $1 million annually to more than $43 million in 2022, ranking it as one of Greater Cincinnati’s largest nonprofits.

In 2021 alone, Ohio Valley Goodwill provided services to almost 3000 individuals and assisted 920 to obtain employment and achieve personal success. Ohio Valley Goodwill operates a number of business divisions under Byrum’s direction which contribute to the revenue generation needed to serve its mission including a network of 19 retail stores, 31 donation centers, an auto auction and an Industrial Services division, all of which working together generate more than 85% of the revenue needed to support the organization’s employment, training and personal development programs.

Following Byrum’s official retirement, he will serve in an advisory consultancy position for Goodwill.

Spence has been a leader in the field of substance use disorder treatment, leading the expansion of services for First Step Home. Founded and established as a women’s only facility in 1993, First Step Home is an agency where women are allowed to live together with their children, up to the age of 12, while they are in treatment. There are also services and programs for their children that address their physical and behavioral issues. The staff works to assist women in rebuilding their families as they break the cycle of drug and alcohol addiction and seek a sober life.