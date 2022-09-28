2nd product lifts vision loss agency

One of Cincinnati’s agencies serving the blind is launching a second partnership tapping into the nation’s bourbon and craft beer boom.

The Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired has partnered with Northside Distilling Co. to create Braille Bourbon Whiskey – a hand-selected 108-proof single barrel bourbon with braille on the label.

The organization will launch sales Sept. 28 at a free, open-to-the-public event (5:30-8:30 p.m.) at Northside Distilling at 922 Race St. The $64.99-bottle will also be available for purchase on CABVI’s website beginning Sept. 29. For every bottle sold, a portion of the proceeds will be donated back to CABVI to help individuals adapt to vision loss.

The partnership began in early summer 2022, when CABVI reached out to Northside to have a conversation about the possibility of creating a Braille Bourbon Whiskey. The idea came following the success of the ongoing Braille Ale partnership with West Side Brewing. The Braille Ale partnership began back in 2020 with the launch of the first ever Braille Ale, a Raspberry Gose. Three years later, thousands of dollars from the Braille Ale partnership have been used to support CABVI’s services to help individuals adapt to vision loss.

With Northside Distilling Co. having a local reputation for community-minded partnerships, Aaron Bley, vice president of community relations/chief development officer at CABVI, felt that a Braille Bourbon Whiskey partnership with the Northside Distilling Co. was the natural next step. Aaron Haslam of Northside Distilling Co. agreed. The launch of the first-ever Braille Bourbon Whiskey is planned as the beginning of an ongoing partnership. This is the first time a Braille Bourbon will be available. The limited-edition, hand numbered bottle includes braille on the label, aiming to raise awareness around inclusivity for people who are blind or visually impaired in our community as well as highlighting the services CABVI offers to help individuals adapt to vision loss.

“One of CABVI’s biggest goals in the community is to create collaborative partnerships in support of the agency’s mission of empowering people who are blind or visually impaired with opportunities to seek independence while bringing heightened awareness related to issues of accessibility,” said Bley. “We are deeply grateful to Northside Distilling Company for their community dedication and support of our services.”

Founded in 1911, CABVI provides services to more than 4,000 people of all ages in Greater Cincinnati who are blind or visually impaired. CABVI provides employment in its Industries Program selling products to federal government customers. CABVI also sells office products through vie-ability.org. The agency operates a Base Supply Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and provides employment in contract management services.