Chase grants $500K for Black women

JPMorgan Chase is granting $500,000 to expand a Cincinnati regional chamber talent program aimed at connecting Black women to technology careers, with two local nonprofits and a foundation providing key support.

The program will build on the existing Google career certificates program. The certificates equip people with job-ready skills in the high-growth fields of data analytics, digital marketing and e-commerce, IT support, project management and UX design. The program can be completed in three to six months of part-time study – with no degree or experience required.

The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber is collaborating with local nonprofits Brighton Center and Mercy Neighborhood Ministries to identify candidates for the Google program and support them while they participate in the classes. Brighton and Mercy already provide occupational training for their clients, leading to placements in area employers. The nationwide Google program includes 150 companies that hire people with Google certificates, broadening the potential employment opportunities for program participants.

Greater Cincinnati Foundation will provide community relations support and data benchmarks for the grant.

Patrick Dolle

“As the Cincinnati economy continues to diversify, the demand for digitally skilled workers in IT has multiplied,” said Patrick Dolle, executive director and Cincinnati market team lead at J.P. Morgan Private Bank. “With this investment, we are eager to enhance the skillset of women of color, which will ultimately prepare them for higher quality jobs while simultaneously tackling the needs of employers seeking the digital skills and technical training offered through this cohort.”

Over 100,000 people have graduated from the Google career certificate program in the U.S., and 75% of them report a positive career impact within six months – such as a new job, a raise or a promotion. Google has partnered with nearly 300 organizations – including public libraries and chambers of commerce – to train more than 237,000 Ohio residents on digital skills from basic to more advanced. Google is also partnering with the Ohio Association of Community Colleges to bring the Google Career Certificates to community colleges throughout the state.

“Google is committed to advancing the economic mobility of Black women, and we’re proud to support them as they take the Google career certificates program to train for well-paying jobs in Cincinnati,” said Lisa Gevelber, founder of Grow with Google. “Through our partnership with JPMorgan Chase, the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber and local Cincinnati nonprofits, we’re excited for this program to help participants increase their economic potential.”

Nearly half of all Black women in Greater Cincinnati make less than $15 per hour or less than $30,000 annually, according to the Alpaugh Family Economics Center at the University of Cincinnati.

The program joins the Cincinnati chamber’s suite of talent offerings that address the region’s critical talent priorities and are designed to help attract and retain talent. The focus areas of these initiatives are to support young professionals, welcome new Cincinnatians, create inclusive communities that enrich the region and grow the tech talent pipeline.

“We’re grateful to JPMorgan Chase, Google and our community partners such as GCF for coming together to bridge a workforce gap in our region,” said Jill Meyer, CEO of the Cincinnati chamber. “This program will provide an opportunity for employers and nonprofit partners to collaborate rather than duplicate efforts. Our goal is to support the economic mobility of those who most need it so that they might reach new levels of self-sufficiency.”