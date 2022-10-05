Goodwill insider tapped as new CEO

A longtime Goodwill Industries insider has been named the new CEO of Greater Cincinnati’s chapter.

The board of Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries named Mark Hiemstra as its new president and chief executive officer, effective Jan. 1.

Mark Hiemstra

Hiemstra has served as Ohio Valley Goodwill’s chief operating officer since 2020 and previously served in the same role for Goodwill Industries of Central Texas in Austin for more than 10 years.

His previous professional experience includes serving as chief operating officer for Goodwill in the Sandusky area.

Established in 1916, Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries is one of the largest providers of employment and training services for people with disabilities, military veterans, individuals challenged with homelessness and other barriers to employment in southwest Ohio. The organization operates 19 retail stores, 31 attended donation centers and a number of business operations to generate revenue in support of its mission.

Hiemstra is a nonprofit executive with more than 30 years of experience in working multiple service and business channels to achieve organizational goals. Hiemstra will replace CEO Joseph S. Byrum, who announced his retirement last week.

“Having worked with Joe Byrum over the past several years, Mark is well prepared to lead a smooth transition of leadership at OVGI,” said Bill Courtney, Ohio Valley Goodwill’s board chair. “Mark’s experience, skill and vision for the organization will ensure continued success as it grows and serves our community.”

Annually, the organization serves almost 3,000 people and in 2021 assisted 920 to obtain jobs in the community. The overall economic impact of Goodwill is more than $63 million annually when wages paid, wages earned by placed individuals, taxes paid and governmental assistance savings are calculated.