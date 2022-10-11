CPS saw double state test-score drop

White, affluent and suburban students escaped serious learning damage from the pandemic, but low-income, Black, Hispanic and special education students fell even further behind, new Ohio test scores show.

Though test scores in 2022 improved statewide compared to those from a chaotic 2020-21 year of shuttered schools, online classes and scarce vaccines, those historically struggling groups had taken too much of a hit to catch up.

Iranetta Wright is the 28th superintendent of Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS).

Test scores fell twice as much since 2019 for “vulnerable” students than their white peers, one analysis shows. That meant urban, high-poverty school districts had four times the score decline as affluent suburban ones.

Ohio’s large urban school districts, which face greater socioeconomic challenges than the rest of the state, saw test scores fall harder between 2019 and 2022, even after significant recovery over last school year. All districts in the Ohio 8, a coalition of eight urban districts, had bigger drops than the state’s overall drop of 5.4 points in Performance Index, the state’s composite of all test scores over all grades. Some urban districts, like Canton and Cincinnati, had double the statewide drop.

To read more, go to our news partner, WVXU’s site: The pandemic widened Ohio achievement gaps, leaving ‘vulnerable’ students further behind | WVXU