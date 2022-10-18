30 volunteers needed Saturday

About 30 more volunteers are needed for Saturday’s Rotary Do Days — the first major communitywide service days organized in Greater Cincinnati since the pandemic.

More than 200 volunteers are already signed up at 17 local nonprofits for activities on Friday and Saturday — coinciding with national Make A Difference Day.

Rotary Club of Cincinnati members and their families in the BLINK parade

The October volunteer blitz is only the beginning, said Owen Wrassman, the event’s co-chair, a former Rotary Club of Cincinnati president and the current chair of the club’s foundation.

“We want this to grow into annual Do Days of service drawing thousands of volunteers for nonprofits across the region,” he said.

The 2022 Do Days is a chance to be part of the start of a huge service movement, he said. Rotary is a worldwide service club of business and community leaders with a mission of “Service Above Self.” Cincinnati Rotary Do Days grew out of the Cincinnati club’s hands-on service program where members pitch in where needed at nonprofits across the region.

A number of companies are participating in this week’s activities, including Truepoint Wealth Counsel, U.S. Bank and UBS.

Here are the remaining volunteer slots and projects, along with a link for more information about each and directions on how to sign up:

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval will declare Oct 21 and 22 “Cincinnati Rotary Do Days” with a proclamation presented at 3:45 p.m. Friday at the St. Francis Seraph Ministries in Over-the-Rhine — one of the Do Days sites where volunteers will be serving meals to people who are homeless or otherwise in need.