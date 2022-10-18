30 volunteers needed Saturday

About 30 more volunteers are needed for Saturday’s Rotary Do Days — the first major communitywide service days organized in Greater Cincinnati since the pandemic.
More than 200 volunteers are already signed up at 17 local nonprofits for activities on Friday and Saturday — coinciding with national Make A Difference Day.
The October volunteer blitz is only the beginning, said Owen Wrassman, the event’s co-chair, a former Rotary Club of Cincinnati president and the current chair of the club’s foundation.
“We want this to grow into annual Do Days of service drawing thousands of volunteers for nonprofits across the region,” he said.
The 2022 Do Days is a chance to be part of the start of a huge service movement, he said. Rotary is a worldwide service club of business and community leaders with a mission of “Service Above Self.” Cincinnati Rotary Do Days grew out of the Cincinnati club’s hands-on service program where members pitch in where needed at nonprofits across the region.
A number of companies are participating in this week’s activities, including Truepoint Wealth Counsel, U.S. Bank and UBS.
Here are the remaining volunteer slots and projects, along with a link for more information about each and directions on how to sign up:
- Brighton House – 2: Cincinnati Rotary Do Days: Brighton Center – Cincinnati Cares
- Carnegie Center – 2: Cincinnati Rotary Do Days: Carnegie Center of Columbia Tusculum – Cincinnati Cares
- Freestore – 2: Cincinnati Rotary Do Days: Freestore Foodbank – Cincinnati Cares
- Girl Scouts – 3 in the afternoon on Friday; 2 in the morning, 3 in the afternoon on Saturday: Cincinnati Rotary Do Days: Olave Baden-Powell Annual International Conference – Cincinnati Cares
- ProKids – 1: Cincinnati Rotary Do Days: ProKids – Cincinnati Cares
- Stepping Stones – 14 in the afternoon: Cincinnati Rotary Do Days: Stepping Stones/Camp Allyn – Cincinnati Cares
- YMCA, Christ Day Care – 1: Cincinnati Rotary Do Days: YMCA of Greater Cincinnati, Christ Child Day Nursery – Cincinnati Cares
- YMCA, Play Time Learning Center – 3: Cincinnati Rotary Do Days: YMCA of Greater Cincinnati, Play Time Early Learning Center – Cincinnati Cares
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval will declare Oct 21 and 22 “Cincinnati Rotary Do Days” with a proclamation presented at 3:45 p.m. Friday at the St. Francis Seraph Ministries in Over-the-Rhine — one of the Do Days sites where volunteers will be serving meals to people who are homeless or otherwise in need.