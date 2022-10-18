Region’s biggest fundraiser returning

Despite reaching large numbers of television viewers, the Greater Cincinnati YWCA will return to holding its annual Career Women of Achievement event — historically the largest-attended fundraiser in the region — in person.

“We are excited to return to an in-person event, which has historically been the Midwest region’s largest luncheon, drawing 2,000 attendees,” said Amy Spiller, the event’s 2023 event co-chair and president of Duke Energy’s utility operations in Ohio and Kentucky.

Amy Spiller Sonia Jackson Myles

The event will be May 10, 2023, at the Duke Energy Convention Center. Due to the pandemic, the event had been broadcasted and streamed for the past two years. The televised event reached approximately 35,000 each year.

The YWCA is seeking nominations for the awards, which 346 women have won over the last 43 years — eight honorees each year. The awards recognize outstanding Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky women at the pinnacle of their careers. For the second year, the YWCA will accept self-nominations.

“As we support YWCA’s ongoing efforts to empower women, we are continuing last year’s pilot that enables women to self-nominate for the award,” said event co-chair Sonia Jackson Myles, founder of The Sister Accord LLC and author of “The Sister Accord: 51 Ways To LOVE Your Sister & 51 Ways to LOVE Your Children.”

Jackson Myles and Spiller are both previous Career Women of Achievement honorees.

The co-chairs acknowledge that achievement comes in many forms, including self-nominations supported by an endorsement. The change encourages women to advocate for themselves and also recognizes that women make impressive professional achievements in all kinds of businesses and organizations. Nominations are still encouraged from single and multiple people who are familiar with the nominees’ contributions to their profession and the community.

YWCA established the Career Women of Achievement Awards in 1980 to increase awareness and appreciation for the diverse contributions of women in the work force and in the community. An independent panel of community leaders will judge the nominations based on nominees’ outstanding career achievements, strong leadership qualities and ability to serve as role models.

The deadline for nominations is Nov. 11.

For more information and nomination forms, visit www.ywcacincinnati.org/careerwomen.

YWCA has a history of supporting women in their careers. The agency had the first Women’s Employment Bureau in 1876. They have continued to fight for equity for women in the workplace, but we’re not quite there yet. The wage gap still exists: women of all races earn, on average, just 82 cents for every $1 earned by men of all races and the gap is larger for most women of color.

In addition to being a remarkable tribute, the Career Women of Achievement is the single largest fundraiser for YWCA Greater Cincinnati — raising around $650,000 each year. Proceeds directly support local YWCA programs which serve thousands of women, men, and their families, including domestic violence shelters and racial justice work as well as prevention and intervention services.

Nearly 100 organizations supported the 2022 event through multiple partnership levels.