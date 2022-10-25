Culture FIX: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

Dance, dance and more dance… Grateful for a rare bounty of movement this week, but there’s plenty to choose from across the arts spectrum. Just watch out for an occasional zombie here or there. Happy Halloween!

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Darnell Pierre Benjamin

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, “The Living Dead” | 7:30 p.m. 1195 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-2273. DETAILS: Here’s your own Halloween dress rehearsal wrapped around this world-premiere adaptation of classic horror by emerging playwright Isaiah Reaves. Try out one of your costume options, if you dare. Show runs through Saturday.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Cincinnati World Cinema, Jurakán: A Film Series (FotoFocus) | 7 p.m. Garfield Theatre, 719 Race St., Cincinnati 45202. 859-957-3456. DETAILS: The finale of this four-part series is the only non-documentary. Set against the imminent arrival of Hurricane Gustaff, “Candela” is a murder mystery that weaves together disparate sectors of the bustling Caribbean city of Santo Domingo.

Skirball Museum, “Jewish Cincinnati: A Photographic Record” | 5:30-8 p.m. Hebrew Union College, 3101 Clifton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45220. DETAILS: In 2018, photographer J. Miles Wolf created a FotoFocus exhibit in which he imposed historical images of Jewish synagoges on current photos of those precise locations – a fascinating juxtaposition. This new exhibition documents Jewish contributions in all walks of life, including former places of business, as well as synagogues on the West Side and in Northern Kentucky. Runs through Jan. 29, with several associated events between now and then. Check the website for details.

Friday, Oct. 28

Clarinetist Ixi Chen

Cincinnati Symphony Chamber Players, “The Calm and the Storm” | 7:30 p.m. Wilks Studio, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Each year, CSO members curate their own season of chamber works. This first performance in that series offers works by Beethoven (String Quintet in C Major, “Storm”), Schumann (Piano Quartet in E-flat Major) and Gounod (Petite Symphonie for nine wind players). Tickets remain, which is not the norm, so take advantage.

Matinee Musicale, Steven Banks, classical saxophone | 7:30 p.m. Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: This recital presents a special opportunity for Cincinnati to see an emerging force in music in two contrasting settings: this week in the intimate confines of Memorial Hall accompanied by pianist Xak Bjerken, and next April in a new concerto with the CSO next door. Plan to experince both.

Final Friday: this week’s visual art receptions and open studios…

From Raul Cañibano: “Cuba Real” at The Pendleton’s Annex Gallery

The Annex Gallery | 5-9 p.m. 1310 Pendleton St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. facebook.com FotoFocus – Raul Cañibano: “Cuba Real” • FotoFocus – “ALL FALLS DOWN: Architectural Heritage Effaced — The Universal Tale of two Cities, 2 Countries” Continues thru Oct. 29. Art Academy of Cincinnati | 5-8 p.m. 1212 Jackson St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-562-6262. artacademy.edu FotoFocus – “I Don’t Know How to Love You: The Relationship Between Humans and Nature” • “Circum-Verdant” Clay Street Press | 7:30-8:30 p.m. 1312 Clay St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-241-3232. claystreetpress.com FotoFocus – “It Is What lt Is (Subject to Change)” Continues thru Nov. 12. Main Street Shop & Studio | 6-10 p.m. 1342 Main St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. facebook.com/mainstreetshopstudio FotoFocus – “When the World Ends, I Want to Be in Cincinnati” The Mohawk Gallery | 5:30-8 p.m. 2106 Central Pkwy., Cincinnati, OH 45214. 513-381-5116. robinimaging.com FotoFocus – “Glacial Melt before Our Very Eyes” Continues thru Dec. 3. Pendleton Art Center | 5-9 p.m. 1310 Pendleton St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-421-4339. pendletonartcenter.com Final Fridays, open studios – eight floors of fine art

Mutual Dance Theatre, Jefferson James Contemporary Dance Theater Series | 7:30 p.m. Jarson-Kaplan Theater, Aronoff Center. 513-494-6526. DETAILS: Contemporary dance abounds this weekend, starting with legendary Ballet Hispánico during its 50th anniversary tour. Named one of America’s “Cultural Treasures,” the ensemble celebrates and explores Latinx culture through dance in this wide-ranging program. Repeats Saturday evening.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Art Design Consultants, Art Comes Alive 2022 | 5-9 p.m. 1013 York St., Ste. 200 | Cincinnati, OH 45214. DETAILS: ADC’s annual juried art competition comes to a close at this awards ceremony and exhibition in the company’s 13,000 gallery in the West End. With a Masquerade theme this year, guests are encouraged to dress in formal or cocktail attire and create/bring/wear a mask, or choose among those available upon arrival. Tickets: $100. The exhibit remains on display until Dec. 30.

Conductor Michael Francis

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: The question these days surrounding any CSO guest conductor is or should be: “Might s/he be a worthy candidate to replace outgoing music director Louis Langrée?” British conductor Michael Francis certainly could be. His varied program opens with the reverential “Sinfonia Sacrae” (1964) by Polish composer Andrzej Panufnik and ends with the (seldom heard in Cincinnati) Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Symphony No. 6. In between, the always-thrilling Paganini Rhapsody by Rachmaninoff will feature pianist Behzod Abduraimov, and Charles Ives’ poses his enigmatic “Unanswered Question.” Repeats at 2 p.m. Sunday.

College-Conservatory of Music, “Life and Death: J. S. Bach Dances” | 7 p.m. Christ Church Cathedral, downtown. 513-556-4183. DETAILS: Conductor Joe Miller came to CCM during the pandemic, when singing was forbidden fruit. Only now are we able to begin to see what he brings as leader of this acclaimed choral program. For this concert, Miller merges Bach with ballet, presenting choreographed performances featuring Cincinnati Ballet dancers of two J.S. Bach masterpieces: Cantata “Ich habe genug” BWV 82, (with CCM faculty artist Elliot Madore, baritone) and Magnificat, showcasing the CCM Chamber Choir & Chamber Orchestra.

Contemporary Arts Center, Grand Opening of new Creativity Center | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 44 E. 6th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-345-8400. DETAILS: What began as a kids’ interactive playground returns as a Creativity Center for all ages. The sixth floor of the CAC has been reimagined and opens to the public. Learn more here and then go see for yourself.

Exhale Dance Tribe, “Mischief and Mayhem” | 5, 7 & 9 p.m. Fifth Third Theater, Aronoff Center, downtown. 513-621-2787. DETAILS: Although a lot of their energy goes into teaching these days, choreographers Andrew Hubbard and Missy Lay Zimmer remain among the region’s best, and these performances rekindle the Tribe’s popular Halloween-themed programs, in this case, zombies. Three opportunities to sample. (I told you there is a lot of dance this weekend.)

Memorial Hall, Longworth-Anderson Series | 8 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: The Lone Bellow’s initial release in 2013 caught the attention of Cincinnati native Aaron Dessner of The National), who produced recording No. 2 in and helped introduce the group to several big-time opportunities. The collaboration returned in 2020 for the album “Half Moon Light” and this is your chance to catch some of that magic live. Tickets remain, at least as of this writing. As with all L-A Series performances, you can enjoy a pre-concert reception at 6:30 p.m.

St. Peter in Chains Cathedral, Chanticleer | 8 p.m. 325 W. 8th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-421-5354. DETAILS: While this “orchestra of voices” has been a frequent visitor to the Queen City, it has been several COVID-laden years, so this is most welcome. This is a re-scheduling of a concert cancelled last spring due to the pandemic.

White Water Shaker Village, Passport to the Past | 2-5 p.m. 11813 Oxford Rd., Harrison, OH 45030. DETAILS: For this one-day opportunity, White Water and several historic sites in Harrison are all open for exploring: also Harrison Village Historical Society Museum, Othneil Look Home (former Ohio governor), Fernald Preserve (9 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Passmore Cabin. I know very little about the history of this western-most Ohio town, how about you?

Sunday, Oct. 30

Organist Carolyn Craig

Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church – Organ Concert Series | 4 p.m. 1345 Grace Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208. 513-871-1345. DETAILS: Kudos to Brenda Portman and Hyde Park Methodist for keeping this series alive; there is so much great music for the King of Instruments. This season features emerging stars, opening with Knoxville, Tenn. native Carolyn Craig who is serviing as Organ Scholar at Westminster Cathedral in London, England for 2022-2023. She’s won numerous awards, here and abroad.

Four of Raptor Inc.’s avian ambassadors

Raptor Inc., Open House | 1-4 p.m. 961 Barg Salt Run Rd., Milford, OH 45150. DETAILS: On the last Sunday of each month (March-November) Raptor educators are available to lead tours, conduct educational programs and share biological artifacts. At various educational stations you can see and learn about the birds of prey native to our area. Free, but a donation is requested.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

American Sign Museum, “Under the Big Top: Circus Banners from the 1940s and 1950s” | 7 p.m. 1330 Monmouth Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45225. 513-541-6366. DETAILS: The Sign Museum’s annex currently houses 30 painted circus banners from the 1940s and 1950s on temporary loan from collector Dave Waller – the first time these banners have been on view to the general public. Waller will share how he acquired this unique collection and stories of the performers immortalized on the banners.

Author Amy Brownlee

Joseph-Beth Booksellers, “Lost Treasures of Cincinnati: Restaurants, Drive-Ins, Concert Halls, and Other Favorite Places from the Past” | 7 p.m. 2692 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45208. 513-396-8960. DETAILS: Whether you are a local history buff or simply long for the good old days, this compendium, by former Cincinnati Magazine staff editor Amy Brownlee, captures the stories and details of fondly remembered local buildings, institutions, events and attractions.

