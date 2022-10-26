Cincinnati State board adds Garvey

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has appointed a well-known retired marketing and communications professional to a six-year term on the Cincinnati State Technical and Community College board.

Jane Garvey began her term Oct. 7. It will end Aug. 31, 2028.

Jane Garvey

“I have known and admired Jane for years,” said George Vincent, chair of the Cincinnati State board. “Jane contributes to the Greater Cincinnati community in many ways and will add to a strong board in leading Cincinnati State to even greater heights.”

A native of Cincinnati, Garvey earned a bachelor of arts from Williams College, and a master of business administration from Harvard Business School.

Prior to retiring in 2019, Garvey served 11 years as the vice president of marketing and communication for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. Her previous positions include vice president of marketing and corporate communications for Convergys Corp.; marketing director for Chiquita Brands International in North America and Europe; and director of advertising for Time Warner Inc. and HBO.

Since retiring, Garvey has worked as a consultant and continued her long service to the community as a volunteer and board member. She currently serves as a trustee for the Cincinnati Museum Center, a board member for the Community Learning Institute and for Breakthrough Cincinnati and a director for the Cincinnati State Foundation.

“Our team is very pleased to have Ms. Garvey on the board of trustees,” said Dr. Monica Posey, president of Cincinnati State. “She has already contributed to the college in several ways and has a heart for our mission. As we seek to support students and meet employers’ workforce needs, she is the perfect addition to our board.”

In her new role as one of nine Cincinnati State trustees, Garvey sees an opportunity to focus even more on her deep interest in education.

“As a volunteer, I’ve had the chance to see how important it is that we strengthen the pathways for students to complete postsecondary education and pursue careers,” Garvey said. “Cincinnati State knows how to help both recent graduates and non-traditional students gain the learning and skills needed to find meaningful and productive work.”

The governor also reappointed two members – McDonald’s area stores owner Cynthia Booth and GE human resources manager Justin Howe – for the same six-year term as Garvey’s.