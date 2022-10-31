43 artists recognized by Clifton center

Clifton’s arts center announced 43 artists have been selected by a blind jury to be featured in this year’s “Golden Ticket Exhibition,” a 13-year-old award for local working artists.

Winners of the Clifton Cultural Arts Center competition collectively take home over $1,500 in prize money, and the winner will present at a solo exhibit in the organization’s Short Vine gallery in 2023. This year’s exhibit opens with a reception and award ceremony on Nov. 4 from 6-8 p.m. and will run through Dec. 2 at the gallery.

“Semitone Self-portrait” by Tina Gutierrez, one of the artists being recognized

(also M&M’s Novermber 2021 cover image)

CCAC is a community-driven, multi-disciplinary arts center for families, adults, and seniors, as well as established or emerging artists, educators, and art programmers. Its mission is to strengthen the link between participation in cultural arts and successful, healthy children, adults and communities. Over more than a decade of history, CCAC has become a leading contributor to the Uptown neighborhoods and Greater Cincinnati, bringing people together through education programs, community events and cultural experiences. CCAC reaches more than 30,000 individuals a year and expects significant growth with the construction of the first purpose-built community arts center in the city set to open in early 2024.

All guests between Nov. 4 and Dec. 2 will be given one vote to determine which piece is given the coveted distinction of being named “People’s Choice.”

This year’s jury, who determined which artists were included in the show and will ultimately decide all the prize winners (other than the “People’s Choice”), was made up of some big names in the Cincinnati art scene. The four-person panel is made up of Jee Eun Lee, Assistant Professor of Ceramics at Northern Kentucky University; Mary Campbell Zopf, the recently retired Executive Director of Muse Machine; Brandon Hawkins, the co-owner and Lead Teaching Artist at Soul Palette; and David C. Smith, owner of Eisele Gallery.

“It was very exciting hearing the results from the jury this year because we have a nice balance of familiar names and new artists,” said gallery coordinator Emily Versoza. “That’s really what the Golden Ticket is all about – celebrating impressive local talent at all stages of their career.”

Featured artists include Janiene Baker, Katie Baker, Christina Baitz-Brandewie, Carol Blum, Beth Belknap Brann, Alan Brown, Greg Buening, Christopher A. Cain, Stephen Childress, Don Cluxton, Lisa Hueil Conner, Brooke Crowley, Daniel Dickerscheid, Samantha England, Judith Effa Ford, Leslie Getz, Tina Gutierrez, Devan Horton, Francis Huffman, Jonathan Kamholtz, Michael Kitei, Debra Bushman Kopena, Paul Kroner, Veronica Lash, Becky Linhardt, Tom Lohre, Scott Meyer, ChengLun Na, Carole Price, Kat Rakel-Ferguson, Jazmina Robinhawk, Jacqui Rohner, Kate Rowekamp, Anisha Sangshani, Thelma Shotten, Linda Susman, Teresa Tolentino, Rory Torstensson, Mark Ullrich, Joanie Wiedner, John Wiehe, Jan Wiesner, Mark Wiesner and Clinton Wood III.

For more information about The Golden Ticket or other programs happening at CCAC, visit cliftonculturalarts.org or call (513) 497-2860.