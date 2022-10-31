Texas leader to head local Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio’s board named Aimée Sproles as the next chief executive officer of the council, succeeding Roni Luckenbill, who will retire at the end of December after 44 years with the organization.

Sproles is currently the chief operating officer for Girl Scouts of San Jacinto in Houston, Texas. Like Girl Scouts of Western Ohio, the San Jacinto council is one of the largest Girl Scout councils in the country.

Aimée Sproles

Sproles will join Girl Scouts of Western Ohio in December, working closely with Luckenbill to transition leadership of the council, which includes 30 counties in western Ohio and Dearborn and Ohio counties in Indiana.

After Luckenbill announced her retirement in May, the board conducted a national search. Sproles’ passion for girls, women and Girl Scouts shone through.

“Aimée is a visionary leader,” said Victoria Nilles, chair of Girl Scouts of Western Ohio’s board of directors. “Her breadth of experience in operations and her deep understanding of and passion for Girl Scouts will build on the strong foundation of our council and propel it forward to help more girls discover the life-changing benefits of our program.”

During her 14-year tenure in Houston, Sproles successfully managed membership, programming, product program, property management and more. She is highly regarded across the Girl Scout movement and participates in many national leadership roles.

“I am thrilled to join Girl Scouts of Western Ohio and follow in Roni’s footsteps,” Sproles said. “I look forward to planting roots in southwestern Ohio and continuing the council’s efforts to ensure that every girl has the opportunity to grow in courage, confidence, and character as she builds lifelong leadership skills.”

Prior to Girl Scouts, Sproles worked for IBM Global Services and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Consulting. A Certified Public Accountant, she holds degrees from Trinity University in business administration and Russian. In 2021, she received a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Workplace Certificate from the University of South Florida.

Sproles has been an active community volunteer, dedicating time to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, her faith community and other youth development organizations. She is a lifetime member of Girl Scouts, and a member of Leadership Houston Class XXVI and the Houston chapter of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants.