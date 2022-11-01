Culture FIX: Nov. 2-8

The week before election day has gotten increasingly stressful, so we offer these selections as solace and distraction, in case you need it. There’s a lot from which to choose…

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Xavier Music Series | 8 p.m. Gallagher Center Theater, Xavier University. 513-745-3161. DETAILS: The Xavier series this year focuses on local and regional talent. Cleveland native Spencer Myer has tons of international experience in concert with orchestra, in recital and as a chamber musician. And the Gallagher Theater has no bad seats. Have a listen…

xavier.edu/musicseries

Thursday, Nov. 3

College-Conservatory of Music, “A Dream Play” | 8 p.m. Cohen Family Studio Theater, University of Cincinnati. 513-556-4183. DETAILS: Swedish playwright August Strindberg explained that he had modeled this play, premiered in 1901, not on the pattern of cause and effect that had until then characterized the “well-made play,” but on the associative links found in dreams. One of the most influential plays of the 20th century, it consists of 14 scenes exploring the human condition. Continues through Sunday.

ccm.uc.edu

Mariemont Players, “The Gods of Comedy” | 7:30 p.m. 4101 Walton Creek Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227. 513-684-1236. DETAILS: Daphne and Ralph are young classics professors who have just made a discovery that’s sure to turn them into academic superstars, but something goes disastrously wrong – a pair of screwball deities encounters the carnal complexity of college coeds, campus capers and conspicuous consumption. This wacky comedy by Ken Ludwig stars Anna Hazard and Ryan Bowron. Continues thorugh Nov. 20.

mariemontplayers.com

Studio Kroner, “Trash Talk” | 6-9 p.m. 130 W. Court St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: Artist/owner Paul Kroner continues his series of creative and provocative exhibits in his still-new space downtown. He and artist Devan Horton explore the “relentless churn of toxic news, politics, and the mountains of trash that litter our present and threaten our future – literally and metaphorically.” Closing reception: Nov. 12, 2-5 p.m. Show closes Nov. 13.

studiokroner.com

Friday, Nov. 4

Thomas Osoria Adam Maloney

Art Academy of Cincinnati, “Digital Realities” and “Driven” | 5-8 p.m. 1212 Jackson St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-562-6262. DETAILS: For “Digital Realities,” Art Academy adjunct professor Thomas Osorio has been been “experimenting with creating digital pieces of art” that “draw inspiration from dream-like worlds and a blurred distinction between what is real and imaginary.” “Driven” is a group exhibition, curated by Skip Cullen, showcasing artists working at the Visionaries + Voices studios in Cincinnati who “possess an internal drive and impulse to create artwork with a heavy reliance on repetition, process, and intuition.” V+V is a nonprofit organization that provides exhibition opportunities, studio space, supplies, and support to more than 125 visual artists with disabilities. On display through Dec. 9.

artacademy.edu

Cincinnati Ballet, “Carmina Burana” and “Extremely Close” | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, Over-the-Rhine. 513-621-5219. DETAILS: Even without dance, Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana” is an explosive and raucous concert experience, here featuring the May Festival Chorus, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and soloists. Add in choreography by Nicolo Fonte and things become almost overwhelming … in a good way. The other half of the program is part art installation and part movement drama. Choreographer Alejandro Cerrudo’s “Extremely Close” creates a sense of restlessness throughout as dancers negotiate their way through a perpetually shifting environment punctuated by music of Philip Glass and Dustin O’Halloran. Runs through Nov. 6.

cballet.org

Cincinnati Music Theatre, “Wonderful Town” | 7;30 p.m. Jarson-Kaplan Theater, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-2787. DETAILS: Combine the lyrics of Betty Comden and Adolf Green with the music of Leonard Bernstein and something wonderful was bound to happen. Two sisters in a basement Greenwich Village apartment seek fame and fortune. Adventures ensue. Great stuff. Stars Karen Galliers Hendershot and Sarah Andrews Gidley. Runs through Nov. 12.

cincinnatimusictheatre.org

Clifton Cultural Arts Center, “The Golden Ticket” | 6-8 p.m. 2728 Short Vine St., Cincinnati OH 45219. 513-497-2860. DETAILS: This has become one of the most respected juried exhibitions in town, featuring works from artists living or working within a 25-mile radius of the CCAC. This year’s jurors are Jee Eun Lee, assistant professor of ceramics at NKU; Mary Campbell Zopf, retired executive director of Muse Machine; Brandon Hawkins, co-owner and lead teaching artist at Soul Palette, and owner David C. Smith of Eisele Gallery. On display through Dec. 2.

cliftonculturalarts.org

“All the Awards” shows at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

OutReels Cincinnati | 7 p.m. Warsaw Federal Incline Theater. 513-241-6550. DETAILS: OutReels is a volunteer-run organization that “seeks to enlighten, educate, and entertain the community through the exhibition and discussion of LGBT-themed films.” There are “blocks” of films Friday evening, Saturday afternoon and evening, and Sunday afternoon – 16 films in all. Lots to explore.

outreelscincy.org

Saturday, Nov. 5

Krohn Conservatory, “Celestial Holiday” | 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Eden Park, Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-421-4086. DETAILS: Krohn will reportedly be “transformed into a glowing winter wonderland surrounded by the shimmering lights and twinkling stars.” Always a huge hit during the holidays, this year will feature the unveling of a new creation by the talented artists of Applied Imagination, a replica of Music Hall. On display through Jan. 8.

cincinnatiparks.com/krohn

Sunday, Nov. 6

The Arts Alliance, Deerfield Handmade Market | 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Manor House, Mason. 513-309-8585. DETAILS: This indoor version of the thrice-yearly market will still offer fine art, including painting, drawing, and sculpture, as well as crafts, furniture, plants, jewelry, ceramics, clothing and more. Did I mention food and live music?

the-arts-alliance.org

Michael Delfin

Church of the Redeemer, Michael Delfin | 2 p.m. 3944 Erie Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208. 513-321-6700. DETAILS: This teriffic young multi-keyboardist , who happens to be Redeemer’s organist, offers a program featuring the music of J.S. Bach, from his early career as a young virtuoso, as well as music by Pachelbel, Liszt and Reger – performed on harpsichord and organ and piano.

redeemer-cincy.org

Cincinnati Song Initiative, “The Belletrists: Friedrich Rückert” | 4 p.m. Mercantile Library. DETAILS: What the heck is a Belletrist, you ask? And what does Friedrich Rückert have to do with it? More than any other time period, the 19th and early 20th centuries were packed with song, and most of those songs were set to great poets like Rückert and others. In this case, the composers are Clara and brother Robert Schumann, Richard Strauss and Gustav Mahler (the famous “Kindertotenlieder”). The Mercantile is a wonderful place to experience music, especially set to great poetry. Learn more about CSI and founder Sam Martin in our November magazine, thanks to David Lyman.

cincinnatisonginitiative.org

Titus Underwood, Evin Blomberg, Gabriel Napoli and Ilya Finkelshteyn

Linton Chamber Music, “Musical Explorations” | 4 p.m. First Unitarian Church, Avondale. 513-381-6868. DETAILS: Season opener features new CCM oboe instructor Titus Underwood (principal of the Nashville Symphony) joined by a trio of CSO string players: violinist Evin Blomberg, brand new violist Gabriel Napoli and principal cellist Ilya Finkelsteyn. (FYI, Evin was just awarded the Bronze Award from the Singapore International Music Competition!) The music ranges from Mozart and Beethoven to 20th-century works by Villa Lobos and a fabulous string trio by Holocaust victim Gideon Klein, and includes a work written for Titus Underwood for solo oboe by James Lee III, one of the hottest young composers working these days. NOTE: No encore Monday performance for this concert.

lintonmusic.org

Monday, Nov. 7

The Harry James Orchestra

Cincinnati Arts Association and WMKV, The Harry James Orchestra | 7 p.m. Music Hall Ballroom. 513-621-2787. DETAILS: All fundraisers should have music this great. True to its brand, WMKV serves up big band hits as appropriate with its roster of fun, nostalgic music programming on 89.3 FM. Dance the night away – on a Monday, no less – and keep this team of radio vets crankin’ out your favorites.

cincinnatiarts.org

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Please vote thoughtfully and compassionately!