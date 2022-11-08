P&G makes $25K social-justice grant

Procter & Gamble Co. has renewed and increased its support for a Cincinnati-based social-justice incubator.

The P&G Fund, the Cincinnati company’s charitable foundation, has granted $25,000 to Community Shares of Greater Cincinnati – a $5,000 increase over the company’s most recent level of annual support for the organization’s Social Justice Incubator.

“P&G’s grant support makes these services to novel and existing social justice causes possible, and we hope to expand the incubation program in coming years through other grant funding,” said Duane Gordon, Community Shares CEO.

Duane Gordon

Community Shares of Greater Cincinnati is the Tri-State region’s federation of charities serving the fields of social and economic justice, environmental sustainability and animal welfare.

Community Shares’ incubator has seen several successful projects, from creation of the Cincinnati Women’s March in partnership with United We Stand to serving as the fiscal sponsor for the Young Activists Coalition, among others.

In the past year, the Willows Project, which assists Central American immigrant families in the Springdale and Glendale areas with essential food, housing, transportation, education, and legal support, graduated from the incubator. Another graduate was Inclusive Golf Manor, a grassroots effort which successfully fought an attempt to repeal an LGBT-inclusive nondiscrimination ordinance in the village of Golf Manor.

For the past three years, the incubator has served as home for Transform Cincy, which has provided new wardrobes for hundreds of local transitioning youths as well as support groups for their families and game nights and other socialization opportunities for our local trans youths.

Community Shares also recently entered into a fiscal sponsorship relationship with Treehouse Cincinnati, an intersectional LGBTQIA+ space rooted in creative advocacy. Treehouse is an umbrella organization for four groups – GLSEN Cincy, PFLAG Cincy, Black Power Initiative and Love Must Win. Community Shares is also working with the Cincinnati NAACP for grant support of the local NAACP unit.

Besides operating the incubator, Community Shares provides member charities with training on nonprofit excellence, networking opportunities for collaborative work, fundraising through an annual regional workplace federated campaign and mentorship through a fiscal sponsorship program. The organization serves the Cincinnati and Dayton metro areas of southwest Ohio, including Butler and Warren counties as well as southeast Indiana and Northern Kentucky.