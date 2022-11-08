Scripps seeks new teaching ideas

The public charity of the Cincinnati-based E.W. Scripps Co. is funding new initiatives aimed at training more investigative and diverse journalists.

The Scripps Howard Fund is offering more than $350,000 in journalism grants to universities and nonprofits to advance investigative journalism and increase diversity and inclusion in the industry.

Liz Carter, Scripps Howard Fund president and CEO

The fund is now accepting proposals through April 1, 2023, from universities or nonprofit organizations to create a program to teach college students a way to use publicly available information in what’s known as open-source investigative journalism.

The winning proposal will receive a four-year grant for up to $300,000 to help launch the program no later than the 2023-24 academic school year. The applicant must provide matching funding of $100,000 in years three and four of the grant to create a total program budget of $400,000.

The fund is also seeking innovative ideas to get post-secondary students from diverse backgrounds invested in journalism and foster environments where all journalism students can actively participate and feel welcome.

The fund said diverse backgrounds include but are not limited to race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation, gender identity, military background and or membership in another group that is under-represented in journalism.

Universities and nonprofit organizations can apply for one-time grants of up to $30,000 to address this challenge. The deadline to apply is April 30, 2023. Several grant recipients will be selected, with funds disbursed in June. A second round of grants for this purpose will be offered in fall 2023.

Scripps said special consideration will be given to proposals that offer experiential learning as an element of the project.

Scripps said the purpose of the two grant programs is to:

Advance equity, diversity and inclusion in student media, journalism education and the journalism pipeline.

Prepare students for professional and public challenges and pressures they may face as journalists of color or members of other under-represented groups.

Equip students to deliver inclusive journalism that ensures all voices in a community are represented.

Establish and share best practices for increasing diversity, equity and inclusion in journalism.

The new Scripps Howard Fund is a new public charity Scripps created to unlock opportunities to engage others in Scripps’ philanthropic work, particularly Scripps audiences, communities and advertising partners. As one of the nation’s largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps operates 61 stations in 41 markets — including WCPO in Cincinnati. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through national news outlets like Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery, Laff and TrueReal. The fund and Scripps’ traditional foundation work to invest approximately $6 million annually in journalism and community philanthropy, with around $900,000 of that dedicated to causes in Greater Cincinnati.