Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra turns 10 and turns out its first CD in celebration

The local big band with the very long name is throwing itself a birthday bash Thursday evening.

Photo by Steve Magas

Some jazz big bands feature established repertoire and hits from the past. The Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra specializes in jazz of our time, much of it self-generated through original tunes and arrangements. To commemorate its 10th anniversary, the nonprofit organization is releasing its first CD, “We are the CCJO,” which showcases that original repertoire.

But you can sample selections ahead of time at the band’s upcoming concert:

Nov. 17, 7 p.m.

The Redmoor, Mt. Lookout Square

Adults: $20, students: $10

The concert will feature appearances by all three CCJO music directors: CCM’s Scott Belck, Rob Parton from Columbus, and current director Eric Lechliter, whose arrangments fill the new CD. Popular local songstress Mandy Gaines is featured guest artist.

As an additional enticement, the CCJO is offering complimentary dessert (while supplies last), a specialty event cocktail and “other birthday fun” for the evening.

cincinnatijazz.org