ArtsWave graduating 33 more leaders

ArtsWave will soon graduate its latest class of prospective board leaders.

On Dec. 1, the 2022 class of ArtsWave Boardway Bound will wrap up, preparing 33 volunteer board members for local arts board positions.

This year’s class was selected through a competitive process and includes representatives from 27 area businesses and organizations.

ArtsWave CEO Alecia Kintner

The Boardway Bound leadership development and placement program prepares participants for arts board service. The 2022 class is 55% Black, indigenous or persons of color (BIPOC), supporting ArtsWave’s commitment to establish systems to recruit board members that represent the diverse communities that the region’s arts organizations serve.

This year’s class is the first since 2019 to be completely in-person and includes six class sessions containing articles, case studies, thought pieces, videos and sample board materials.

Each class includes arts performances or presentations and gives each participant a unique opportunity to engage with others across business sectors and with the arts professionals each is intending to serve.

A defining feature of Boardway Bound is its “speed dating” interview process. In the final class, candidates will come face-to-face with arts clients for mutual interviews. ArtsWave then matches the top choices of participants with the top choices of arts clients to begin a relationship that they define together.

The law firm Thompson Hine returns for the fourth year as networking sponsor this year.

“Boardway Bound provides a unique opportunity for business professionals to add their expertise to our region’s exceptional array of arts organizations and grow their connections within the business community,” said Thompson Hine’s Shane Starkey.

Since 2004, ArtsWave has trained and placed over 400 individuals on arts boards.