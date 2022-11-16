First Financial giving sets record

Cincinnati-based First Financial Bank and its foundation have awarded $177,500 in grants to organizations in Greater Cincinnati.

Total funding from all sources for the bank’s campaign was $494,000, making it the largest campaign in First Financial history.

First Financial, with more than 130 branches across four states, has broadened the impact ofits giving by adding funding from external sources to funding from the First Financial Foundation. External funding sources include CREA, a low-income housing tax credit organization, and the Ohio Capital Impact Corporation, which funds programs specifically directed to benefit residents and neighborhoods in areas with affordable housing.

“First Financial and our associates are proud of our roles as neighbors, leaders and supporters in the communities we serve,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank. “By teaming up with these impressive local organizations, we advance our mission to positively impact our communities, and we are excited about the lives that will be touched along the way.”

First Financial Bank’s Sanserrae Frazier, Kyle Kief, Caresse Drake, Kay Burke and Shenda Larry.



In Greater Cincinnati, First Financial provided grants to Architectural Foundation of Cincinnati, Breakthrough Cincinnati, Keep Cincinnati Beautiful, Legacy Residential Homes, Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), Mercy Neighborhood Ministries, MORTAR Cincinnati, People Working Cooperatively, Shelterhouse, Tender Mercies, The Children’s Home, Whole Again International, Inspiration Studios, Supports to Encourage Low-Income Families (SELF), Warren County Community Services, YWCA of Hamilton and Southeastern Indiana Economic Opportunity Corporation (SIEOC).

“First Financial’s funding support will allow Breakthrough Cincinnati to strengthen the Greater Cincinnati diverse talent pipeline by nurturing hundreds of young people to prepare for college and career success,” said Cady Short-Thompson, PhD, executive director of Breakthrough Cincinnati. “Our unique relational model of academic enrichment prepares high need, high potential individuals to develop college-going mindsets and thrive.”

Grants for the campaign have pushed First Financial’s total amount of community donations to more than $18.3 million since 2018, exceeding the goal of $8.5 million originally established for 2018-2022. First Financial was founded in Hamilton in 1863.