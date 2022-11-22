Social Venture Partners supports nonprofits, driving social innovation with Project XLR8

Spotlight on Funding Nonprofits Serving Nonprofits
Social Venture Partners Cincinnati has been helping area nonprofits for more than 15 years.
The group of professionals, who donate money and volunteer to provide hands-on, in-depth coaching, training and guidance for nonprofits, pioneered the pitch competition in our region.
Its Fast Pitch program trained more than 150 nonprofits in storytelling and awarded them more than $250,000 over seven years. Its investee program made an even greater impact, with partners working alongside nonprofits such as Changing Gears, Mortar, and Women Helping Women in multiyear collaborations to improve the nonprofits’ capacity in human resources, fundraising, communications and more.
All told, SVP has awarded more than $2.5 million to area nonprofits in addition to donating an estimated $2 million in consulting services and in-kind donations.
In 2021, SVP adjusted its operations to drive social innovation more effectively by accelerating bold solutions to our community’s most urgent challenges. The result was Project XLR8, an eight-month program that helps up to 12 nonprofits hone their socially innovative ideas.
