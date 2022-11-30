Annual local toy drive biggest ever

Celebrating the season with a new partnership, more ways to donate and matching funds will make this the biggest year yet for WCPO 9’s annual toy drive, Toy Team 9.

Walgreens and the Scripps Howard Fund are joining WCPO 9 and the Cincinnati community to give toys to local children in need this holiday.

WCPO’s Jeff Brogan

This year, there will be even more ways for people to become “Santa’s helpers.” They can text-to-give, call in a pledge during a phone bank or drop off a new, unwrapped toy to one of nine participating Walgreens locations where WCPO 9 on-air personalities and staff will be helping collect toys.

The nonprofits benefiting from this year’s drive include The Salvation Army, Greater Cincinnati Toys for Tots, Butler-Warren Toys for Tots, Brighton Center, Be Concerned, The Children’s Home, Santa Maria, Child Focus and Warren County Community Services Early Learning.

These organizations will receive and distribute the toys and money collected to local families. WCPO 9 and its parent company’s charitable foundation, the Scripps Howard Fund, will match the first $5,000 in total donations from the phone bank or text-to-give program.

“Toy Team 9 has helped thousands of children over the last decade have a memorable holiday, thanks to the Cincinnati community,” said Jeff Brogan, vice president and general manager of WCPO 9. “I’m thrilled to see it return in-person this year, and that would not be possible if it weren’t for our partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund and Walgreens.”

Contributors can text “WCPO” to 50155, call the phone bank on Nov. 30 from 4-7:30 p.m. or bring a new, unwrapped toy to nine Walgreens locations on Dec. 3 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Participating Walgreens locations and the online donation form can be found at Toy Team 9.