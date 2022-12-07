Leadership Council seeking new members for 2023

Learn. Connect. Collaborate. Save $$.

Joining Leadership Council for Nonprofits connects you to a regional network of hundreds of nonprofit organizations of all sizes and types, including arts, education, community development, health, basic needs, and more.

The past two years have been like nothing our organizations have experienced before. Health, economic, and personnel dynamics seem to shift continually. More change is inevitable, and Leadership Council will be here to serve our members and the regional nonprofit industry.

As a member, you have access to:

Capacity Building: Leadership development, education, and other training that helps nonprofit leaders grow their organizations and supports you in achieving your mission and sustainability.

Opportunities for your team members to connect with their peers and outside resources, providing access to valuable knowledge and resources.

Opportunities for your team members to connect with their peers and outside resources, providing access to valuable knowledge and resources. Collaborations: Partnerships with other organizations, expanding our programs and services.

Partnerships with other organizations, expanding our programs and services. Cost Savings: Discounts and services that can save nonprofits money.

Your annual membership investment is quickly offset by the value your organization can realize. The cost is scaled to your revenue to keep it affordable to even the smallest organizations. Best of all, one membership covers everyone in the organization!

Our 2023 membership drive is now underway – hope you’ll become part of the collective voice of 250+ nonprofit organizations, representing more than 13,000 employees, thousands of board members, and more than $1 billion in economic impact in our community.

