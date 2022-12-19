TriHealth, Cleveland Clinic affiliate

Cincinnati-based healthcare system TriHealth has become Ohio’s first affiliate of Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute – the nation’s top-ranked heart program.

“This clinical affiliation builds on significant investments by TriHealth over the past several years to develop the region’s destination heart and vascular program,” said TriHealth President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Clement.

Mark Clement

U.S. News & World Report has ranked Cleveland Clinic as No. 1 for cardiology and heart surgery for the past 28 consecutive years. TriHealth’s Bethesda and Good Samaritan hospitals become the 15th and 16th hospitals affiliated with the Ohio health care giant.

The affiliation does not change TriHealth’s status as an independent health system, nor will Cleveland Clinic physicians be providing direct patient care at TriHealth’s locations.

“Management of heart disease is complex, but we can advance the treatment of cardiovascular disease to benefit our communities by working together on programs like this,” said Lars Svensson, chairman of Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute. “Our affiliation with TriHealth will allow for sharing of best practices, while working together to ensure the highest quality care to TriHealth’s patients.”

This affiliation is another step in TriHealth’s long-term strategy to develop a competitive heart and vascular program. The strategy began in 2018 with the consolidation of TriHealth’s heart surgery programs to the Bethesda North campus. Bethesda recently opened a new cardiac cath lab, giving TriHealth nine cath labs and procedure rooms. TriHealth is also expanding the hospital’s first-floor cardiovascular ICU with anticipated completion in early 2023. The new center housing these services will be named the Harold and Eugenia Thomas Heart and Vascular Center in recognition of their $10 million gift in support of the project. At the same time, TriHealth is investing in cardiology and vascular services at Good Samaritan Hospital as part of its $250 million investment in that facility. This is in addition to recent investments in cardiac services at TriHealth’s outpatient settings, including the Good Samaritan – Western Ridge Ambulatory Campus in Green Township.