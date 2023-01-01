Ault Park putting $350K grant to work

It may be the middle of winter, but volunteer leaders of Ault Park are thinking about warmer weather when much of a $350,000 grant will be put to work to restore the park’s five-mile hiking trail network and restore and make more improvements to the children’s playground.

“Our goal is to maintain and improve the public, and encourage its use by the public,” said Jeffrey Levine, elected president last May of the 25-member Ault Park Advisory Council, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1987 by a group of neighborhood volunteers.

Levine, a member of Strauss Troy’s litigation and corporate/business practice groups, has served on the council for five years, and his new president term will last for another two years. A University of Cincinnati College of Law graduate, Levine volunteers as a lecturer on entrepreneurship and financial literacy at Walnut Hills High School, his alma mater. In 2019, he was named a member of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber’s “Cincy Next” Class 6, the chamber’s premier leadership program which focuses on connecting and developing the region’s most talented future leaders. In 2022, he was named a member of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber’s “Cincy LEAD” Class 1, the chamber’s premier leadership program for rapidly-advancing leaders in their respective organizations.

Jeffrey Levine

The grant for the 220-acre Ault Park in Mount Lookout, the fourth-largest park among Cincinnati’s more than 350 parks, was made by the state of Ohio. It will supplement a full slate of 10 activities — many of them fundraisers to support the park — planned for 2023, beginning Feb. 23 with a whiskey-tasting event. Private fundraising by the council reached $20,000 in the fall/winter 2022 period.

Besides planning the restoration of park trails and playground equipment, the park has installed free Wi-Fi throughout the park. The nonprofit board works closely with staff leaders at Cincinnati Parks to achieve the mutual goals at the neighborhood park. The volunteers oversee the park’s endowment, manage fundraising, finance and marketing activities, synchronize capital improvement projects with local officials, network with benefactors and organize the public fundraising events.

APAC’s operations have always included the organization of various fundraiser events throughout the year. Some of its more recently completed initiatives include the replacement of old cherry trees, the addition of an outdoor exercise circuit and the revival of gardens.