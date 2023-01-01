Coworking site hosts rising artists

A downtown Cincinnati coworking space is showcasing through February the work of student artists from four local universities, continuing a focus on art exhibits begun two years ago.

1628 Ltd., located at 11 Garfield Place, is calling the exhibition Campus Creatives: Ohio Valley’s Emerging Artists.

“This winter, we hope to highlight the incredible amount of creativity and skill that students in our local art programs are exhibiting all the time,” said Tamara Schwarting, CEO and founder of 1628 Ltd. “Just as our facility strives to support our clients’ success in their businesses, our art program takes pride in assisting these emerging artists in their exhibition experience, and exposing their work to new audiences.”

Tamara Schwarting

Campus Creatives highlights the work being made by emerging artists from four local institutions: Mount St. Joseph University, University of Cincinnati, Miami University, and Xavier University.

Schwarting said the new generation of artists marks a shift in Greater Cincinnati’s local artistic community She said we can only understand what young artists are thinking “by exploring the work of those whose voices are quickly moving towards the forefront.”

Campus Creatives features 10 local artist students from 4 different academic institutions: Alex Albrecht (Xavier University), Aleni Antalis (Mount St. Joseph University), Kate Ensor (Miami University), Alfonso Huckleberry (Mount St. Joseph University), Healim Hwoang (University of Cincinnati), Brianna Lude (University of Cincinnati), Nicholas Namyar (Xavier University), James Plattner (University of Cincinnati), Orion Inez Varona-Alvarez (University of Cincinnati), and Jenna Wood (Xavier University).

“Cincinnati is living proof that you don’t have to be in Chicago or New York to find a thriving artistic community,” said Schwarting. “In fact, many of the most talented and exciting artists in the contemporary scene are living, learning, and creating in smaller – but just as passionate – cities all over the country. We are lucky to find ourselves here, in an area with not just one, but many different prestigious universities with art programs. These institutions are shaping the current generation of artists, providing them the guidance to discover their creative voice, and the community to help hone and nurture that newfound self-understanding.”

Local art programs give students the time and space to change contemporary art.

“Xavier University’s graphic design program has allowed me to gain strong experience with client-based projects while learning the technical processes and aesthetics of design,” said Nicholas Namyar, Xavier University graphic design student and exhibiting artist. “Xavier professors emphasize the importance of networking and exposure of our work. Being nominated for 1628 Ltd.’s Campus Creatives exhibition allowed me to do just this, in addition to learning about exhibiting work in a professional setting and writing an artist statement & bio from their workshop.”

The exhibition began shortly before Thanksgiving and will continue through Feb. 24.

1628 Ltd. offers communal coworking space, office leases, and private event and meeting spaces. 1628 members have access to concierge services, professional networks and a number of other amenities that enable productivity. Schwarting, who spent 15 years with the consumer goods giant, opened 1628 in 2017. She initially leased the 6,000-square-foot space to be geared toward consultants and mid-career executives as well as business travelers. After leaving P&G in June 2015, Schwarting started TLS Consulting Group LLC, a purchasing and supply chain consulting company. She quickly realized working from home was not good for her, and began exploring coworking options. In 2016, there were few options in downtown Cincinnati. In 2020, Schwarting joined Kroger in a supply chain role.