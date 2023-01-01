Master Provisions buys land to grow

Master Provisions is taking steps to grow.

The Northern Kentucky nonprofit food bank has outgrown its current home, the Borland Family Distribution Center in Florence, which was dedicated in March 2011. That 17,500-square-foot facility was provided courtesy of funding from former Newport Steel CEO Clifford R. Borland Sr. and his wife in 2010.

Roger Babik, outgoing president and founder of Master Provisions, signs closing documents for 4.11 acres at the intersection of Weaver Road and Sam Neace Drive in Boone County. Babik is joined by Master Provisions board chair Ryan Turner.

Thanks to a grant provided by the R.C. Durr Foundation, Master Provisions has purchased 4.11 acres at the intersection of Weaver Road and Sam Neace Drive in Florence. The transaction was finalized Dec. 13.

Plans call for a new 50,000-square-foot warehouse/office building to be constructed at that site.

Fundraising for the facility will begin in January so that the organization can continue to operate debt free.

Founded in 1994, Master Provisions is a faith-based nonprofit connecting resources to needs. From its warehouse in Florence, Master Provisions distributes nearly 4 million pounds of food to partner agencies annually. The organization serves over 75,000 people monthly, maintains over 250 local partnerships, supports eight international ministries and engages about 4,000 volunteers annually.