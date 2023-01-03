Culture FIX: Jan. 4-10

Things always re-emerge slowly coming out of the New Year’s gate. If you’ve been holed up and are needing cultural sustenance, here are a few dandy suggestions. Happy New Year!

Last chance…

If holiday travel or illness kept you from experiencing holiday or other ongoing events, several major offerings wind up this weekend – there’s still time…

PNC Festival of Lights

Cincinnati Museum Center | 1301 Western Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45203. 513-287-7000 Thru Jan. 8. Michael Scott: “America’s Epic Treasures featuring Preternatural” Cincinnati Zoo | 3400 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45220. 513-281-4700 Thru Jan. 8. PNC Festival of Lights Krohn Conservatory | Eden Park, Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-421-4086 Thru Jan. 8. “Celestial Holiday”

Friday, Jan. 6

Art Design Consultants, “Bold Expressions” | 5-7 p.m. 1013 York St., Ste. 200 | Cincinnati, OH 45214. DETAILS: If you feel the need to inject some color into your life this weekend, here’s a great place to start. Litsa Spanos and her ADC crew welcome four artists to kick off 2023: Sharon Aach, Brittany E. Lampe, Stephen Hackley and Dawna Boehmer.

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra | 11 a.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: In January of 1978, as a first-year grad student at CCM, I attended my first CSO concert at Music Hall. The closing work on that program? Sibelius Symphony No. 2, and the ending simply blew this young musician’s mind. Here’s your chance. But there’s plenty more to like here: a debut by Danish conductor Thomas Søndergård, the under-appreciated Violin Concerto by Benjamin Britten with the amazing Augustin Hadelich as soloist (also see Linton Series, below), and an unheralded gem of an orchestral work by English compoaer Ethel Smyth, the first woman composer named Dame of the the British Empire. Concert repeats Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Ludlow Garage, Pure Prairie League | 8:30 p.m. 342 Ludlow Ave., Cincinnati, OH. DETAILS: Those of you who are a certain age grew up in the Queen City during the rise to national prominence of this local country rock band in the late 1960s. No more Goshorn brothers, and Vince Gill has gone on to make a modest 😉 career of his own, but the essence is still there for a trip back in time.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Sunday, Jan. 8

Stephan Casurella

Christ Church Cathedral , An Epiphany Procession | 4:30 p.m. 318 E. Fourth St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-1817. DETAILS: If you are a devout follower of the church calendar, or simply in the mood for one more round of Christmas-esque choral music before moving on into the New Year, this annual service with music is for you. Stephan Casurella leads the Christ Church Cathedral Choir.

The Loon

Classical Revolution | 7:30 p.m. The Loon. 4124 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223. 216-407-4194. DETAILS: The year starts off with an eclectix mix of genres: Guitarist David Ferrara makes his CR debut, along with singer-songwriter Kryst Kruer duoing with multi-intrumentalist Sarah Gorak. In addition, saxophonist Cecily Terhune returns, and pianist Max Kreeger brings some friends for a “jazz-tinged set.”

Linton Chamber Music | 4 p.m. First Unitarian Church, 536 Linton St., Avondale. 513-381-6868. DETAILS: Violinist Augustin Hadelich is a complete musician, as comfortable in a small setting, such as Linton, as in the expanse of Music Hall. We get the blessing of both this weekend. (See CSO, above.) The program – featuring CCM pianist Ran Dank and CSO principal cellist Ilya Finkeltsteyn – runs the gamut from Beethoven to Black American composer Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson (1932-2004) and culminating in what is, for me, one of the greatest of all chamber music works, the thrilling Piano Trio by Maurice Ravel. Can’t go Sunday? Repeats Monday, 7:30 p.m., at Congregation Beth Adam near Loveland.

Monday, Jan. 9

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Playwright David Hughes

Cincinnati Playwrights Initiative, “The Cost of Living” by David Hughes | 7:30 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Theater, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-ARTS. DETAILS: Based on the true story of Timothy Thomas’s death in Over-the-Rhine in 2001., this is the tale of an exotic dancer and a drug dealer trying to forge a “normal” relationship amidst protests and looting after a police officer shoots an unarmed man.