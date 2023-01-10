Christ Hospital Health Network expanding pain services

The Christ Hospital Health Network is expanding the services of Aim For Wellbeing (formerly Alliance Integrative Medicine), a prominent integrative medicine practice acquired by the health system.

The new pain program, led by Travis McClain, DO, RMSK and Steve Amoils, MD, combines integrative medicine with regenerative pain therapies to target the precise source of pain and promote natural healing. This approach is ideal for chronic pain sufferers who have been unsuccessful with traditional treatment options or are seeking to avoid pain medications and surgery.

Travis McClain Steve Amoils

According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 20% of American adults, or 50.2 million people, say they live with chronic pain, saying they experience it most days or every day,. The pain epidemic has led to lost wages, prescription drug abuse and increased rates of depression.

“We need to approach pain differently,” said Steve Amoils, Aim For Wellbeing medical director and integrative medicine specialist. “Many people spend years suffering and taking medications to manage their symptoms. We now have many tools to address the cause of pain, enable natural healing and help the body repair on its own, when combined effectively.”

Those tools include:

Platelet-rich plasma injection using a patient’s platelets and naturally occurring growth factors to accelerate the healing of damaged joints, ligaments, tendons and/or muscles. When injected, the body will begin creating new, healthy cells that help the body’s tissues heal faster.

injection using a patient’s platelets and naturally occurring growth factors to accelerate the healing of damaged joints, ligaments, tendons and/or muscles. When injected, the body will begin creating new, healthy cells that help the body’s tissues heal faster. Prolotherapy , a procedure to inject a natural solution into the soft tissue of an injured joint to kick-start the body’s healing response. Once activated, the body will start to strengthen and repair damaged ligaments in the joint.

, a procedure to inject a natural solution into the soft tissue of an injured joint to kick-start the body’s healing response. Once activated, the body will start to strengthen and repair damaged ligaments in the joint. Shockwave and radial therapies are noninvasive treatments to deliver shock waves to injured soft tissue to reduce pain and promote healing of injured tendons, ligaments, and other soft tissues. It works by releasing growth factors in the injured tissue.

are noninvasive treatments to deliver shock waves to injured soft tissue to reduce pain and promote healing of injured tendons, ligaments, and other soft tissues. It works by releasing growth factors in the injured tissue. Integrative and functional medicine techniques, such as medical massage, acupuncture, nutrition, effective supplements, and recommended lifestyle adjustments.

“Pain treatment is not one-size-fits-all,” said McClain. “Our goal is to approach each patient from all angles and create a realistic plan to promote natural healing for long-term results. This program is unique in scope, personalized and has the ability to target the root of the pain using ultrasound-guided technology for extremely precise injections and therapies.”

The new pain program targets pain issues including joints, back, elbow, shoulder, plantar fasciitis, shin splints, muscle tears and tendonitis and overarching chronic issues. All treatments are noninvasive and performed in-office.

Aim For Wellbeing, 6400 E. Galbraith Road. Cincinnati, OH 45236

513-791-5521

www.aimforwellbeing.org