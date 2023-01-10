Clifton Community Fund transforms Clifton & Ludlow corner

The Clifton Community Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation and The Mr. & Mrs. John J. Strader Fund combined forces to update the southwest corner of Clifton & Ludlow Avenues.

The area in front of the Clifton Firehouse and Arlin’s Bar has seen the addition of an art deco-inspired four-sided Verdin Company street clock, with a plaque honoring the heroic service by healthcare professionals and volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also prominently featured is a beautiful mural created by Chroma Projects, inspired by a photograph of French actress Marion Cotillard taken by fashion and portrait photographer Mario Testino.

An interesting side note related by Catherine Hamilton Hicks, board member of the CCF: “Our image was inspired by this Vogue cover. ‘Someone’ at Vogue airbrushed out Ms. Cotillard’s birthmark (on her forehead). She gave us her permission to use this image as long as her birthmark was restored.”

