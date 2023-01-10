Culture FIX: Jan. 11-17

And…we’re back. Just like that, the slate is full. I hope you’re prepared. You’ll wish you had more time.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Author K.A. Simpson

Behringer-Crawford Museum, NKY History Hour | 6:30 p.m. Virtual. 1600 Montague Rd., Covington, KY 41011. 859-491-4003. DETAILS: One of the most emotionally and morally complex stories surrounding the atrocities of slavery, the decision made by enslaved mother Margaret Garner inspired great literature (Toni Morrison’s “Beloved”), Richard Danielpour’s eponymous grand opera (co-commissioned by CIncinnati Opera), and a stage play by local author K.A. Simpson, who will lend his research and valuable perspective in this virtual talk.

Tisha Livingston

Fitton Center, Tisha Livingston: 80 Acres Farms | 11:30 a.m. 101 S. Monument St., Hamilton, OH 45011. 513-863-8873. DETAILS: If you are the grocery shopper in your family, as I am, you’ve likely noticed a new brand in your produce department the past couple of years. Everything 80 Acres Farms grows is free from pesticides and picked and delivered within days, using far fewer resources than conventional farms. Tisha Livingston is the co-founder of 80 Acres Farms and CEO of Infinite Acres, the technology company that supports 80 Acres Farms. The two entities are revolutionizing the way produce is grown and doing so right here in rural Hamilton. Go learn what all the fuss is about.

Just added…

Brian Newman

Xavier Music Series, Brian Newman Quintet | 7:30 p.m. Revel OTR, 111 E. 12th Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-745-3161. DETAILS: Lady Gaga’s bandleader upstairs in OTR. Get there or be square.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Amy E. Brownlee

American Sign Museum, “Lost Treasures of Cincinnati” | 7 p.m. In-person and virtual. 1330 Monmouth Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45225. 513-541-6366. DETAILS: Authored by lifelong Cincinnatian Amy E. Brownlee, this collection of archival photographs, artifacts and anecdotes captures the stories and details of departed local buildings, institutions, events and attractions. If you can’t make it in person, you can receive a link to the virtual session in a separate email prior to the program. Published by Reedy Press.

The Barn / ARTFlix, “Nightwatching” | 7 p.m. 6980 Cambridge Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45227. 513-272-3700. DETAILS: In this season-opening film, showcasing movies about art and artists, this murder mystery looks at Rembrandt’s romantic and professional life, and the controversy he created by the identification of a murderer in his painting “The Night Watch.” Starring Martin Freeman (“Sherlock Holmes,” “Fargo”) and directed by Peter Greenaway (“Prospero’s Books,” “The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover”)

“The Wild Party”

College-Conservatory of Music, Musical Theatre Series | 7:30 p.m. Contemporary Arts Center, downtown. 513-556-4183. DETAILS: This 2000 musical, “The Wild Party,” had a limited run, but included significant cast members – Taye Diggs and Idina Menzel. This Roaring ’20s who-dun-it repeats Friday evening and twice on Saturday – 2 and 7:30 p.m. Always fun to see CCM productions out in the community.

Friday, Jan. 13

Colleen Crotty-Good: “Heartbeat of Creation,” acrylic on canvas, 60×84

The Barn, “Guardians of the Portal” | 6980 Cambridge Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45227. 513-272-3700. DETAILS: Reportedly creative at every stage of her diverse career, Colleen Crotty-Good – nurse, architect, now life-cycle celebrant – now channels her imagination and spirituality through large-scale, vivid acrylic paintings. Runs through Jan. 29.

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, “Grieg: Peer Gynt in Concert” | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Most of us likely know “In the Hall of the Mountain King” and other excerpts from the incidental music to Henrik Ibsen‘s play, but there is so much more Grieg here. Louis Langrée returns to lead the CSO, May Festival Chorus and vocal soloists in this staged adaptation. The concert opens with Icelandic composer Daníel Bjarnason‘s Violin Concerto, performed (and whistled!) by the very contemporary Pekka Kuusisto, for whom it was commissioned. Quite the musical journey and perfect music for the dead of winter. Repeats Saturday evening.

Tina Gutierrez: “Water Music 2,” photograph printed on metal, 16×20

Eisele Gallery of Fine Art, “Sound Envisioned” | 6-9 p.m. 6936 Madisonville Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227. 513-791-7717. DETAILS: Given my musical proclivities, this obviously caught my interest – artworks inspired by music. Curated by Sandy Eichert, this show features more than 20 local artists from across the spectrum, several who are musicians, themselves, and many names you’ll know. There is an after party until 11. Show runs through Feb. 4. Pretty cool!

Saturday, Jan. 14

Cincinnati Song Initiative, “Cincinnati songSLAM” | 7 p.m. Liberty Exhibition Hall, Northside. DETAILS: This is part one of CSI’s fourth annual Winter Song Festival. (See also Sunday, below…) Performances of new songs are judged by you, the audience. That’s the simple formula behind this showcase/fundraiser for Cincinnati’s only art song-promoting nonprofit. Yes, art song is alive and well, and a vibrant force in contemporary art music. Learn more about CSI and founder Sam Martin from our November magazine.

Dale Hodges Joneal Joplin

Ensemble Theatre, “Grand Horizons” | 7:30 p.m. 1127 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-421-3555. DETAILS: What happens when Mom and Dad, after 50 years of marriage, decide to call it quits on focus on finding themselves? And the “kids” have had no clue. Featuring several welcome local fixtures (Dale Hodges, Joneal and Jared Joplin, Deb Girdler), this regional premiere, penned by Bess Wohl, promises to be both hilarious and poignant. Continues through Feb. 5

Bananas and their not-so-colorful background – works by Erika NJ Allen

The Welcome Project, “This Is Not a Coup” | 5-8 p.m. 2936 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45225. DETAILS: Using the vivid colors of the fruit, itself, contrasted with black and white backgrounds, Erika NJ Allen seeks to highlight the cross purposes of banana purveyors, who glorified the product via advertising while abusing and using those who helped bring it to market. Lecture, 5-6 p.m., by Dr. Shana Klein, art historian and author of “The Fruits of Empire. Art, food, and the politics of race in the age of American Expansion.” Recception: 6-8 p.m. Exhibit on display until March 18.

Sunday. Jan, 15

J. S. Bach

Bach Ensemble of St. Thomas, Bach Vespers for Epiphany | 5 p.m. St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 100 Miami Ave., Terrace Park, OH 45174. 513-831-2052. DETAILS: J.S. Bach was not an adherant to the axiom “Never a lender nor a borrower be,” especially from himself. Whether it was a matter of practicality (the man was called on to write soooo much music), or he just liked some ideas too much to not use them again, we’ll never know. What we do know is that the opening of Cantata 72 (1726) was later used for his Gloria in the Mass in B Minor. The evening also includes music by Purcell and Brad Holmes and a reception. Home in time for the Bengals game. 🙂

Latoya Lain Casey Robards

Cincinnati Song Initiative, “Narrative of a Slave Woman: Songs of Suffering, Hope, and Freedom” | 4 p.m. ARCO, 3301 Price Ave. Cincinnati, OH, 45205. DETAILS: Part two of CSI’s Winter Song Festival (see Saturday, above) honors the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King with this internationally-performed examination and performance of spirituals and their origins. Singer Latoya Lain and pianist Casey Robards take you through this “most comprehensive journey in contextualizing the words of Spirituals with the very real-world stories they tell from the darkest chapter of this nation.” Musical selections include many of your favorites: “Steal Away,” “Wade in the Water,” “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child,” and more.

Violinist Kristen Lee joins concert:nova in Brahms

Photo by Arthur Moeller

Concert:nova, “Bingeing Brahms” | 2 & 7 p.m. Memorial Hall, Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: For those of you of the Brahmsian persuasion, a true Brahms-a-thon awaits: duos, duos and more duos (seven in all), featuring violin, clarinet, cello and piano, and performed by concert-nova members and distinguished friends. Among them, I know of violinist Kristen Lee (above) through her fabulous recording of the Violin Concerto by Vivian Fung. Check it out. You’re invited to stay the whole day and enjoy dinner and a lecture (5:30 p.m. Peter Bell, Cincinnati Art Museum curator of European paintings, sculpture and drawings) in between shows. Optional box dinner available.

Monday, Jan. 16

Ron Jones, right, offers up the music of Cannonball Adderley…Jazz at The Memo

Memorial Hall, Jazz at The Memo | 7 p.m. Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: The Ron Jones Quartet takes the opportunity, on Martin Luther King Day, to celebrate the great Black saxman Julian “Cannonball” Adderley. Joining Jones on sax are an all-star trio of pianist Rob Allgeyer, bassist Aaron Jacobs and drummer Jim Leslie. This series now runs year-round, shifting to The Porch, in Wash Park across the street, during warmer months.

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, King Legacy Celebration | 8-9:45 a.m. Harriet Tubman Theatre, 50 East Freedom Way, The Banks. DETAILS: Start off your day honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a gathering at the Freedom Center. Or there is a virtual option available. A continental breakfast (8-8:30 a.m.) is followed by performances (CSO players, Revolution Dance Theatre and Destiny L) and keynote address by Brittany Packnett Cunningham. Hosted by WLWT’s Kyle Inskeep. Tickets: Members – $0, in-person and $20, virtual. Non-members – $50, in-person and $25, virtual.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Pianist Soyeon Kate Lee Violinist Janet Sung Cellist Denise Djokic

College-Conservatory of Music, Guest Artist Series | 7:30 p.m. Werner Recital Hall, University of Cincinnati. 513-556-4183. DETAILS: There’s something at CCM every week you should not miss. Cincinnati-based pianist Soyeon Kate Lee brings in two dynamic collaborators to tackle Mendlessohn’s Piano Trio No. 2, always near the top of favorites in this configuration. And did I mention “free?”

Joseph-Beth Booksellers, “The Deluge” | 7 p.m. 2692 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45208. 513-396-8960. DETAILS: When I opened my New York Times Book Review this weekend, a full-page ad for “The Deluge” was on the inside front cover. Author Stephen Markley has also captured the attention of Stephen King, apparently, who called this book “a modern classic.” Here’s your chance to hear Markley explain what went into the creative process.