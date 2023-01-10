Osborns bolster Playhouse in the Park with significant endowment gift

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park recently announced a $1 million endowment gift from Jack and Marilyn Osborn, supporters of the organization for decades. The gift will sustain the chief artistic position in the organization, in this case Blake Robison, whose title will now be the Osborn Family Producing Artistic Director.

Marilyn and Jack Osborn

“Marilyn and I have a long-term love and affection for the Playhouse, and we care deeply about having a world-class theater in Cincinnati,” said Jack Osborn. “Having traveled extensively and gone on the Playhouse’s annual London theater trip for 20-plus years, I’m proud that the productions at the Playhouse are as outstanding as plays we’ve seen in London or New York.”

The Osborns have contributed decades of business leadership and philanthropic service to Cincinnati. Jack Osborn retired as CEO of Valley Industries. He has served as a Playhouse trustee for 22 years, including two seasons as president (2002-04). He also served on the boards of Cincinnati Opera and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

Before retiring, Marilyn Osborn had a long career in the investment business, having worked at Fifth-Third Bank and Bartlett and Co. She also ran her own investment firm for 10 years. Marilyn has served on the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra board for 40 years.

The Osborn Family Producing Artistic Director is the first named position at the Playhouse. Jack Osborn noted, “We hope our gift inspires others to give to the endowment to name other positions or programs at the Playhouse.”

“Jack and Marilyn have been passionate supporters of the Playhouse for many decades, and we are grateful for this wonderful gift to the endowment,” said Robison. “I am honored to have the title of the Osborn Family Producing Artistic Director.”

