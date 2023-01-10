St. Vincent de Paul Charitable Pharmacy winner of two statewide awards

St. Vincent de Paul Charitable Pharmacy has received two accolades in the 2022 Free Clinic Awards, the annual awards program of the Charitable Healthcare Network and the Ohio Department of Health.

Pharmacist of the Year

Katie Owens, PharmD, BCACP, has been honored as Ohio’s Free Clinic Pharmacist of the Year. Owens currently manages all operations for the Charitable Pharmacy’s satellite location inside SVDP’s Western Hills thrift store. In her seven years of service, she has led a team that has dispensed over 40,000 prescriptions for free to nearly 4,500 Cincinnatians in need.

Katie Owens

“Many people are healthier because of Katie, and some are alive because of her,” says Rusty Curington, director of pharmacy for SVDP. “She is consistently kind, compassionate and diligent. Patients seek out Katie because they know she truly cares and wants to build a lasting relationship with them.”

As a clinical pharmacist, Owens works closely with patients to manage chronic medical conditions, with a specific focus in diabetes management and tobacco cessation. Notably, Owens has led SVDP’s Tobacco Cessation Program, achieving cessation rates that double the national average. Through face-to-face meetings, biweekly phone calls and weekly text messages, Owens and her team build personal relationships with patients, helping over 100 people annually seeking to become smoke-free.

Owens’ career at St. Vincent de Paul began as a volunteer pharmacist in 2015. “Even as a volunteer, she became an invaluable member of the Charitable Pharmacy staff,” says Curington. “Katie’s work ensures neighbors in need have access to insulin and inhalers, and the processes she designed will ensure even more people have medication access in 2023.”

Owens, a Springfield Township resident, received her doctor of pharmacy degree from University of Toledo and her ambulatory care residency training from The Toledo and Flower Hospitals/WW Knight Family Practice.

Community Partner of the Year

KeySource and its partnership with the SVDP Charitable Pharmacy has been named Free Clinic Partner of the Year.

A wholesale pharmaceutical supplier with headquarters in Cincinnati and offices in New York and Florida, KeySource has been a generous partner of SVDP Charitable Pharmacy since 2007. Thye company provides SVDP monthly credits that can be used for any medications in its inventory. As partners more commonly donate excess medications, this innovative partnership allows the Charitable Pharmacy, and ultimately the needs of its patients, to determine which medications it receives.

“The Charitable Pharmacy has no other partner that influences its operations and outcomes to the extent of KeySource,” says Curington. “Its impact on the Charitable Pharmacy and the community it serves has been transformational and life-saving.”

In 2022, SVDP Charitable Pharmacy filled its 700,000th prescription and attributes its partnership with KeySource as a key reason for its ability to reach this extraordinary milestone.

