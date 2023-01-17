Local sustainability event speaker set

One of the 15 women predicted by Time magazine “to save the world” will be the keynote speaker at the region’s premier annual conference for environmental advocates.

Green Umbrella’s 10th annual conference for environmental advocates, the Midwest Regional Sustainability Summit, will take place May 12 at the Duke Energy Center and feature keynote speaker Dr. Katharine Wilkinson.

Katharine Wilkinson

Wilkinson is a bestselling author, strategist and teacher. Wilkinson’s books on climate include the bestselling anthology All We Can Save, The Drawdown Review, the New York Times bestseller Drawdown, and Between God & Green, which the Boston Globe dubbed “a vitally important, even subversive, story.” She co-hosts the podcast A Matter of Degrees, telling stories for the climate curious with Dr. Leah Stokes. Wilkinson’s TED Talk on climate and gender equality has over 2 million views.

Green Umbrella is accepting submissions from those interested in presenting short talks, leading workshops, participating in panel discussions or displaying art at the summit.

Nominations for the 2023 summit awards are open now. Organizations, individuals, businesses, and communities that make strides in the areas of impact, innovation, and leadership can be nominated for recognition of their accomplishments at the summit. Summit submissions and nominations will be accepted through Jan. 31.

Green Umbrella is Greater Cincinnati’s green alliance. It brings together businesses, governments, and organizations to make Greater Cincinnati a green, healthy and beautiful place for people who live here now and for future generations.