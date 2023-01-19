American Jewish Committee honors Pomeranzes with human relations award

Founders of ProScan Imaging, Dr. Stephen and Penny Pomeranz received AJC Cincinnati’s prestigious 2022 National Human Relations Award last November.

Penny Pomeranz and Dr. Stephen Pomeranz

Xavier University President Dr. Colleen Hanycz was the featured keynote speaker. She spoke passionately about cultivating the proper environment to develop the next-generation of civic-minded, compassionate leaders. The Pomeranzes were joined by their beloved family and friends who served as Dinner Chairs: Bob and Suzi Brant, Doug and Beth Brendamour, Cris and Holly Collinsworth, Dr. Dean and Anne Kereiakes, Dr. Tom and Annette Kereiakes, Mark and Ellen Knue and Mike and Carol O’Brien.

Annette Kereiakes, Dr. Thomas Kereiakes, Penny Pomeranz, Dr. Stephen Pomeranz, Dr. Dean Kereiakes, Anne Kereiakes, Doug Brendamour and Beth Brendamour

The evening event, hosted at the Hilton Netherland Plaza Hall of Mirrors, welcomed more than 260 guests to celebrate the couple’s numerous accomplishments over the years and to hear the heartfelt stories of why Penny and Stephen believe in AJC’s mission to defend democratic values, promote intergroup understanding and fight the rising tide of hate.

Giving back has always been a priority to Penny, Stephen and their six children. The Pomeranzes exemplify what it means to be advocates for public health, women and youth empowerment. They have a longstanding commitment to wellness. The couple’s professional and community involvement extends across the globe and is admired by patients and colleagues near and far.

Mari Dauer, Dr. Mark Farley, Stephen Dauer, Holly Collinsworth and Cris Collinsworth

Together, the Pomeranzes and Collinsworth’s founded the Cris Collinsworth ProScan Fund, which focuses on improving women’s health and children’s development. Through CCPF’s Pink Ribbon Luncheon, imaging centers and programs, they strengthen breast cancer awareness, care, education and support. The organization’s Chess in Schools Program, an offshoot of the Queen City Classic Chess Tournament, is a vibrant component of 60 public schools.

Penny proudly serves on the boards of Xavier University and the Catholic Inner-City Schools Education Fund (CISE). In 2003, Penny was named one of The Cincinnati Enquirer’s Women of the Year. Stephen’s passion for community’s helpers and heroes led him to start the “Saving Lives of Lifesavers” program, supporting the health and wellness of police and firefighters in Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Naples, Florida.

Since 1906, AJC has worked tirelessly to inform public policy, educate communities about the dangers of antisemitism, build diverse coalitions, and advance democratic values for all.

ajccincinnati.org

Beth Brendamour, Holly Collinsworth, Carol O’Brien, Penny Pomeranz, Nancy Fehr, Ellen Knue and Karen Cassidy

Dr. Colleen Hanycz, Penny Pomeranz, Dr. Stephen Pomeranz and Peter Hanycz

Back row: Dr. Corbin Pomeranz, Clay Pear, Ari Knue, Carly Knue, Ashley Collinsworth, Kellen Pomeranz; Front row: Kelly Pear, Andra Pomeranz, Jory Pomeranz and Cody Pomeranz

Back row: Dr. Michael McClellan, Lynne McClellan, Jay Cauhorn, Dr. Colleen Cauhorn; Front row: Kathy Wade, Sandy Stern, Dr. Peter Stern, Carol O’Brien and Mike O’Brie

Back row: Tom Hiltz, Dr. Colleen Hanycz, Peter Hanycz, Nina Winter, Dr. Ming He, Neil Winter; Front row: Francie Hiltz, Penny Pomeranz, Dr. Stephen Pomeranz and Dr. Gerry Powers

Justin Kirschner, AJC Cincinnati regional director; Melanie Pell, AJC chief field operations officer; Penny Pomeranz and Dr. Stephen Pomeranz

AJC Cincinnati board members: Martha Brand Dave, Debbie Friedman, Jeanne Schmerler, President Carolyn Gilbert, Judy Ribak, Amy Gerowitz, Jan Armstrong Cobb and Sandy Kaltman with Naomi Ruben, AJC senior associate