Assistance League expands outreach

Assistance League of Greater Cincinnati volunteers plan to impact Cincinnati’s hundreds of homeless children by providing new undergarments, socks, diapers, wipes and hygiene supplies this year.

The ALCares4Kids program originated in 2017 by serving kinship foster care families at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital CHECK foster care clinic. The program has expanded to area organizations like Jack’s Closet, Monkey Beans Giving Closet, Tabitha’s Closet and The Vinedresser, where families in need can access the supplies along with donated clothing.

Assistance League volunteers Audrey Stehle, Bonnie Albers, Leann Kuchenbuch and Carolyn Lamping.

In 2022, the program provided more than 2,000 children with the supplies at six locations located throughout Greater Cincinnati.

“Our partners indicated the increase in the number of children and families needing this type of assistance,” said Leanne Kuchenbuch, Assistance League chapter president. “We are reaching out to other partners as the opportunity arises and funds become available.”

The Haile Foundation recently awarded a $35,000 grant to Assistance League. A portion will be used toward the purchase of supplies for ALCares4Kids. Additional funding is provided by the Elsa Heisel Sule Foundation and other donors.

People interested in becoming an Assistance League volunteer or providing funding for ALCares4Kids and other programs for women and children can email algc@fuse.net or visit AssistanceLeagueCincinnati.org.

Since 1998, Assistance League of Greater Cincinnati has served the unmet needs of 90,500 individual women and children in their time of need. The all-volunteer organization works closely with more than 92 partners, including Greater Cincinnati public and parochial schools, colleges, hospitals and women’s shelters to fulfill the mission of “transforming lives through community programs.”