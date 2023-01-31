Local nonprofits make history

Meals on Wheels Southwest Ohio & Northern Kentucky is partnering with La Soupe, a nonprofit that bridges the gap between food waste and food insecurity.

The goal: to deliver fresh, chef-driven medically tailored meals to Meals on Wheels clients using sustainable, rescued ingredients.

Suzy DeYoung, founder of La Soupe

This marks the first-ever collaboration between a local Meals on Wheels America organization and a food rescue nonprofit.

Meals on Wheels mission is to deliver essential services that promote the independence of seniors so they may remain in the comfort of their own homes.

With La Soupe’s chef-driven talent to transform rescued food into creative and wholesome meals, La Soupe will be able to add more variety and offerings for 200 seniors.

The meals will be medically tailored to help seniors manage health issues such as high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes.

“We’re able to help reduce that cost burden,” said Hannah Griswold, director of the Food is Medicine program with La Soupe. “We’re also making it for people who maybe don’t have access to food or they aren’t able to cook for themselves, they don’t have the equipment, the skills, the time.”

La Soupe’s founder Suzanne DeYoung said the partnership is a great fit.

“What they do, they do really well, but what we do is just prepare the food,” she said. “So why create the wheel? Let them do what they do, and we do what we do.”