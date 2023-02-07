Culture FIX: Feb. 8-14

It’s so nice of the powers-that-be to insert pleasant distractions like the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day into this month of middling temps and grey skies. No football on this list, but several nods to Cupid along the way. We at M&M certainly wish you a love-filled few days ahead.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Behringer-Crawford Museum, NKY History Hour: “Lights, Camera, Action! The Rise to Stardom of Kentucky’s Most Famous Rolls-Royce” | 6:30 p.m. Virtual. 1600 Montague Rd., Covington, KY 41011. 859-491-4003. DETAILS: Founded in 1972, Schworer Beverly Hills Limousine Service has been transporting celebrity riders for more than fifty years. Founder Jim Schworer’s most-prized 1964 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III, known as Lady J, has starred in movies such as “The Cannonball Run,” “Sylvester” and “Bluegrass.” In this virtual session, current owner – daughter Jamie Schworer – shares her late father’s adventures in chauffeuring and prized imagres from their extensive photo collection. Free, but requires Registration.

Mercantile Library, The Memoir Lecture | 414 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-0717. DETAILS: Poet Javier Zamora will read from and discuss his New York Times-bestselling memoir, “Solito,” the retelling of Zamora’s nine-week odyssey, unaccompanied at age nine, across Guatemala, Mexico, and eventually through the Sonoran Desert to Arizona. Yes, age nine.

Thursday, Feb. 9

The Barn / ARTFlix: “The Price of Everything” | 7 p.m. 6980 Cambridge Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45227. 513-272-3700. DETAILS: This 2018 documentary examines the dynamics, motivations and sometimes craziness of how and why visual art is priced in contemporary society. The film “exposes deep contradictions as it holds a mirror up to contemporary values and times, coaxing out the dynamics at play in pricing the priceless.” Pretty eye-opening … and entertaining.

Mayerson JCC, Jewish & Israeli Film Festival: “Tell Me a Riddle” | 7 p.m. Fath Auditorium, Cincinnati Art Museum, Eden Park. 513-761-7500. DETAILS: This is the first public screening of a 2022 restoration of this film from 1980, which marked the directorial debut of celebrated actress Lee Grant. Eva and David are Russian-Jewish immigrants near the end of their lives. Eva becomes ill, and David decides they should keep it a secret. While they travel the country to visit the homes of their children and granddaughter, the couple experiences the most intense conflict of their marriage. Presented in partnership with Women in Film Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Art Museum, the 90-minute film is followed by a conversation with producer Rachel Lyon. The JIFF continues through February.

Artwork by CCM student Hunter Trammell

College-Conservatory of Music, “Frankenstein” | 8 p.m. Corbett Theater, University of Cincinnati. 513-556-4183. DETAILS: This is the 2011 stage version of Mary Shelley‘s tale, adapted by Nick Dear, and originally starring Sherlock Holmes portrayors Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller, alternating in the roles of Dr. Frankestein and the Creature. Repeats Friday and Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.

Footlighters, “Fabulation or the Re-education of Undine” | 7:30 p.m. Stained Glass Theatre, 802 York St., Newport, KY 41071. 859-291-7464. DETAILS: The successful life Undine has craved out begins to unravel and, eventually, she is forced to return to a life she had long left behind. Directed here by Derek Snow, playwright Lynn Nottage‘s satirical comedy poses the question: Can any of us can really ever go home again? Repeats Friday and Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon, then again the next two weekends, through Feb. 26.

OTR 1 OTR 2

Cincinnati-inspired works by Sunia Gibbs

Studio Kroner, “Vacated Spaces” | 6-9 p.m. 130 W. Court St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: Paul Kroner brings Korean-born and Portland, Oregon-based abstract expressionist Sunia Gibbs back to the Queen CIty to showcase works inspired by our neighborhood nooks and crannies. There is also an artist talk on Saturday, 1 p.m., should you wish to learn more. Show runs through March 11.

Friday, Feb. 10

Cincinnati Ballet, “ALICE (in wonderland)” | 8 p.m. Music Hall, Over-the-Rhine. 513-621-5219. DETAILS: This family-friendly audience favorite – first performed here in 2012 – returns with dynamic choreography by Septime Webre, lavish costumes and a fun, frothy score by Matthew Pierce. Performances continue this weekend and next Thursday-Sunday, all accompanied by the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

Lisandro Suriel: “Cotton Jinn”: Sarobei, 2020. Digital chromogenic print, 33 x 49 1/2 inches, Courtesy

(person in a cotton field dressed with a traditional African mask and white flowing robes)

Contemporary Arts Center, “Ecologies of Elsewhere” | 8-11 p.m. 44 E. 6th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-345-8400. DETAILS: Through a variety of artworks and activations, this multidisciplinary exhibit explores both the physical and symbolic properties of plant life as a way to address issues that shape contemporary society, such as migration and diaspora, gender and sexuality, extraction and exploitation, the legacies of colonialism and the potential for healing. On display through Aug. 6.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Cincinnati World Cinema, “Chico & Rita” | 4 & 7 p.m. Garfield Theatre, 719 Race St., Cincinnati 45202. 859-957-3456. DETAILS: This Oscar-nominated, animated feature deftly intermingles romance and jazz, from Havana to New York City. Candy for both the eye and ears, the soundtrack features music by some of the greats from the 1940s and ’50s, including Dizzy Gillespie, Theolonius Monk, Cole Porter and Bebo Valdés.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Composer Douglas Knehans

College-Conservatory of Music, Faculty Series | 2 p.m. Werner Recital Hall, University of Cincinnati. 513-556-4183. DETAILS: “Then and Now” is a sampler of CCM composer Douglas Knehans music from early in his creative career to a work from just a couple years ago. Fellow faculty artists, students and former students offer music from harpsichord to electronics. Can’t make it or out of town? Live stream it.

Monday, Feb. 13

Mandy Gaines

Memorial Hall, Jazz at The Memo | 7 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: It would not be Monday without a little jazz at the end, and that’s a welcome thing. Songstress Mandy Gaines fills the bill this week, joined by guitarist Brad Myers and bassist Chris Berg in a fitting program of “Songs of Love and Longing.”

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Alan Jozwiak Nancy Gall Clayton Camilla McMahon

Michael Defrancesco Fred Rothzeid

A.K. Forbes Traci Taylor

Bill Brohaugh and Lisa Holt

Cincinnati Playwrights Initiative, “LoveFest 2” | 7:30 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Theater, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-ARTS. DETAILS: In honor of the day, and as a fundraiser for the American Heart Association, this evening offers eight romantic short plays by local authors.

Miguel Roig-Francoli

College-Conservatory of Music, Faculty Series | 7:30 p.m. Werner Recital Hall, University of Cincinnati. 513-556-4183. DETAILS: Here’s a musical lovefest honoring CCM composer Miguel Roig-Francoli for his 70th birthday, and Valentine’s Day, of course. Too many performers to list here, a veritable potpurri of chamber music from guitar to voice and chamber wind ensemble. Quite the week of contemporary music at CCM.