Dozen artists in region get $5K each

A dozen artists in southwest Ohio are among 75 recipients of Ohio Arts Council’s grants approved this week.

“The Ohio Arts Council is proud to support the wealth of talented artists who live and work in our great state,” said Donna Collins, the council’s executive director. “Every year, the Individual Excellence Awards highlight and recognize exceptional artistic achievement and creativity, demonstrating that you can build your career in the arts right here in Ohio.”

Donna Collins

The council approved $375,000 in grant funding to be awarded through the OAC’s individual excellence awards program for state fiscal year 2023.

The council is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally and economically.

Individual excellence awards are recognition of artists’ bodies of work that exemplify specific disciplines and advance the larger creative community. These awards support artists’ growth and development and recognize their work in Ohio and their cultural influence beyond the state.

During this funding cycle, applications in crafts, design, interdisciplinary arts, media arts, photography, visual arts 2D and visual arts 3D were accepted. Each award is $5,000.

Individual excellence award funding recommendations are made through an anonymous, open panel review process focused on the basis of exceptional merit of artists’ past work. This year, more than 600 applications were received from artists across the state.

The winners, followed by their city, county and category, are:

Christine Krupinski, Maineville, Warren, Visual Arts 2D;

Jesse Mooney-Bullock, Cincinnati, Hamilton, Design Arts;

Alice Pixley Young, Cincinnati, Hamilton, Interdisciplinary;

Michael Coppage, Cincinnati, Hamilton, Interdisciplinary;

Joe Walsh, Cincinnati, Hamilton, Media Arts;

Madeleine Hordinski, Cincinnati, Hamilton, Photography;

Kevin Auzenne, Cincinnati, Hamilton, Visual Arts 2D;

Aaron Thompson, Cincinnati, Hamilton, Visual Arts 2D;

Craig Lloyd, Cincinnati, Hamilton, Visual Arts 2D;

Sara Torgison, Cincinnati, Hamilton, Visual Arts 3D;

Lisa Merida-Paytes, Cincinnati, Hamilton, Visual Arts 3D;

Jason Morgan, Wilmington, Clinton, Visual Arts 2D;