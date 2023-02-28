Choral group has $8.6 million impact

The American Choral Directors Association wrapped up its 2023 national conference in Cincinnati last week, creating an $8.6 million economic impact on the region, according to destination marketing agency Visit Cincy.

More than 8,000 educators, conductors, choir students, administrators, parents and choral industry vendors attended the biannual event, the organization’s first in-person national conference since the pandemic.

Julie Calvert

The theme for ACDA 2023 was “A Place of Belonging,” through music, community and humanity. Attendees were welcomed back to a place to celebrate diversity and affinities, eliminate barriers and inspire each other towards collective action.

The impact of the event helps support 1,150 local tourism jobs, Visit Cincy said.

“We were proud to welcome the musicians, directors, educators and enthusiasts of ACDA to the Cincy region, as choral music is such a rich part of our heritage,” said Julie Calvert, president and CEO of Visit Cincy. “When we first booked this event, it was right on the heels of hosting the extraordinarily popular the World Choir Games in 2012. ACDA choosing Cincinnati is an example of how earning an excellent reputation as a host city has lasting effects in our region.”

Events during the national conference were held across the region, including at the Duke Energy Convention Center, Aronoff Center, Music Hall and the Plum Street Temple.

Many of Cincinnati’s arts organizations entertained attendees over the course of the four-day convention, including the Cincinnati May Festival, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Boychoir, CCM Chamber Choir and May Festival Chorus.