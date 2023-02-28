Culture FIX: March 1-7

Quite the mix this week, with strong candidates across the arts spectrum. March is storming in like a lion. It will be difficult for you to decide, but I know you’re up to it. Time to get busy…

Thursday, March 2

Part of Nicole Trimble’s “The Real People”

1628 Ltd., Nicole Trimble, and Emily Wiethorn | 6-8 p.m. 11 Garfield Pl., downtown. 513-320-2596. DETAILS: These solo exhibitions feature two art educators: Nicole Trimble of University of Cincinnati, Blue Ash College and Emily Wiethorn of Mount St. Joseph University. In “Real People,” Trimble seeks to create a dialogue between traditional media (painting) and our current digital culture. Wiethorn’s “Love You More” deals with the complex relationships between mother and daughter. On display through May 19.

College-Conservatory of Music, “Cinderella” | 8 p.m. Corbett Theater, University of Cincinnati. 513-556-4183. DETAILS: Originally conceived for film in 1957, Rodgers & Hammerstein‘s rendition of this classic tale is adapted here for the stage. If you have young ones, or simply feel young at heart, bring your fairy tale costume and dress like a story book character for the Saturday 2 p.m. matinee. Runs through Sunday afternoon.

Sky Hopinka

FotoFocus, Annual Benesse Lecture & Annual Spring Lecture Conversation with the Artist | 7 p.m. Cincinnati Art Museum, Eden Park. DETAILS: Sky Hopinka is an award-winning filmmaker, video artist and photographer, and a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation/Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians. His work attempts to capture the authentic histories of Indigenous peoples through a cinematic approach that combines abstract imagery and documentary film. Here he will talk about his creative practice.

Harpist Brandee Younger

Northern Kentucky University, Brandee Younger, harp | 7 p.m. Greaves Concert Hall. 859-572-5464. DETAILS: Brandee Younger frequently takes her harp playing to new territory, and I don’t mean Highland Heights. Nominated for a 2022 Grammy Award in the Best Instrumental Composition category, her career has crossed several genres, including performances and recordings with the likes of John Legend, The Roots, Lauryn Hill, Common, Pharoah Sanders, Ravi Coltrane, Ron Carter and Charlie Haden. Currently, Younger teaches at New York University and The New School College of Performing Arts. This appearance is co-sponsored by the local chapter of the American Harp Society.

Friday, March 3

Sara Mackie as Katherine in “The Taming of the Shrew”

Photo by Mikki Schaffner

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, “The Taming of the Shrew” | 7:30 p.m. Over-the-Rhine. 513-381-2273. DETAILS: Returning to familiar territory this month, Cincy Shakes takes on the indefatigable Katherine, otherwise known as “The Shrew.” Some of you may know the crux of the story from Cole Porter’s “Kiss Me, Kate”…? Acerbic and combative, yet hilarious, Katherine pulls out all the feminist stops to resist being wooed by Petruchio. March madness, indeed. Sara Mackie and Josh Innerest star. Runs through March 25.

Loveland Stage Company, “Company” | 7:30 p.m. Downtown Loveland. 513-443-4572. DETAILS: I can’t resist a Sondheim show, and this is one of my favorites, with its sardonic wit and wordly wonders. (“Another long exhausting day, Another thousand dollars. A matinée, a Pinter play, Perhaps a piece of Mahler’s. I’ll drink to that … And one for Mahler…”) Bobby is turning 35 and unmarried. And his friends have all sorts of advice about the matter – pro and con. So, make the trip to Loveland, grab dinner first or a drink after. There’s a lot going on these days. Repeats Saturday and Sunday, plus the next two weekends.

Ashlin Parker

Photo by Luca Vantusso

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, New Orleans Jazz Concert | 7:30 p.m. Harriet Tubman Theater, The Banks, downtown. 513-333-7500. DETAILS: A culmination of the Freedom Center’s Black History Month programming, this concert is a intended as a celebration of “Nawlins” music and culture featuring New Orleans-based jazz trumpeter Ashlin Parker and CCM’s Jazz Orchestra, directed by Scott Belck. A reception follows.

Saturday, March 4

Louis Langrée

Photo by Chris Lee

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, “Death & Transfiguration” | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, Over-the-Rhine. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: It’s a shame we won’t be able to hear CSO principal hornist Elizabeth Freimuth in Richard Strauss‘ Horn Concerto, as she has sustained a “minor injury” and ordered to refrain from playing for now. Instead, Maestro Louis Langrée will lead Schubert‘s abbreviated Symphony No. 8, “Unfinished,” chosen to complement a new work, “Variations,” by Samuel Adams (no, not the beer guy) and Strauss’ “Tod und Verklärung,” composed in 1889 and first performed in Music Hall in 1904. If you know John Williams’ love theme from “Superman,” you’ll recognize it here – he was an obvious admirer. Concert repeats Sunday at 2 p.m.

Elementz, ECHO Youth Poetry Slam Semi-Finals | 10 a.m. Mainstreet Cinema, Tamgeman University Center, University of Cincinnati. DETAILS: Elementz works with local high schools to coordinate this annual poetry competition. Here’s your chance to check out the future of live spoken word performance.

Joseph-Beth Booksellers, “1000 Facts About Space” | 2 p.m. Rookwood Commons, Norwood. 513-396-8960. DETAILS: Dean Regas – former host of PBS’s “Star Gazers” and astronomer of the Cincinnati Observatory – takes you on a tour of facts about each planet in our solar system, dwarf planets, our sun and other stars, exoplanets, comets, asteroids, galaxies, space travel and more. Hundreds of photographs bring the facts to life.

MOSA Fine Art Gallery, An Evening of Art for Working Artists | 6-9 p.m. ARTclectic Gallery, 6249 Stewart Ave., Silverton (just off I-71). DETAILS: Entrepreneur Ramesh Malhotra has amassed a collection of more than 900 paintings during a decades-long search for spiritual enlightenment. This silent auction of paintings from his collection is the first step in selling off much of this collection to benefit the careers and opportunities for area artists. A portion of the proceeds goes to Movers & Makers to support future visual art coverage. Evening includes, food, wine and music. Please join us! Read more.

Xavier Music Series, Christopher Wilke, guitar | 2 p.m. Bellarmine Chapel, Xavier University. 513-745-3161. DETAILS: Christopher Wilke integrates modern and historical performance on guitar and lute with his interests in composition and research. He holds degrees from Mount St. Joseph University (guitar and composition), CCM (classical guitar) and the Eastman School of Music (lute and 19th century guitar, under the legendary Paul O’Dette). Chris’ day job is head of guitar studies at CCM. A diverse and fascinating talent in a unique, intimate setting.

Sunday, March 5

Alexander Wang, violin Keliang Yao, piano

Hailey Han, flute Anthony Dorsey, violin

Blue Ash Montgomery Symphony Orchestra, Young Artists Concerto Competition Winners | 7 p.m. St. Barnabas Church, Montgomery. 513-549-2197. DETAILS: The winners of the 2022 Jack and Lucille Wonnell Memorial Young Artists Concerto Competition will share their burgeoning talents in concert with conductor Michael Chertock and the BAMSO band. Yet another chance to check out amazing young artists just getting started.

Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra, Jazz@First Series | 2 p.m. First Unitarian Church, Avondale. 513-280-8181. DETAILS: My folks grew up during the big band era, so the world of 1960s cool jazz was foreign to me until my brother introduced me to Modern Jazz Quartet. Silky smooth and sophisticated, I was immediately drawn into the transparent textures and complex rhythms, even as a teen. Being able to hear multi-talented mallet-master Rusty Burge tackle this repertoire live with the Phil DeGreg Trio should be a real treat, especially in the intimate confines of the Linton sanctuary.

Work by Tiger Lily Press artist Carole Winters

Studio San Giuseppe Art Gallery, “Artist Proof: A Showcase of Prints by Tiger Lily Press,” | 2-4 p.m. Mount St. Joseph University, Delhi. DETAILS: The exhibit began earlier this week, so view it as you are able, or visit during this reception where artists will be present. More than 100 hand-pulled, original prints will be shown, created by nearly 30 artists associated with Tiger Lily Press, located in the Dunham Recreation Center in Price Hill. On display through March.

Monday, March 6

Carmon DeLeone

Memorial Hall, Jazz at The Memo | 7 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: Carmon DeLeone plays jazz? The drums? Yes, indeed. In this case it’s the Carmon DeLeone Trio, but he occasionally leads a big band as well. Here he’s driving from behind instead of on the podium, as when conducting Cincinnati Ballet. And he’s a really good backseat driver. In this performance he celebrates the great trios led by Erroll Garner, Bill Evans, Nat King Cole and Oscar Peterson, and is joined by Randy Villars on piano and Chris Berg on bass.

Tuesday, March 7

Broadway Across America, “Tootsie” | 7: 30 p.m. Procter & Gamble Hall, Aronoff Center, downtown. 513-721-3344. DETAILS: Another musical transformed from a movie (see “Cinderella,” above), but in this case all the songs have been added in this version by 2018 Tony winner David Yazbek. Reading through numerous reviews from various productions, the recurring theme is “fun,” so why don’t you treat yourself to some laughs? Continues through March 19.