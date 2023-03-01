Deters joins Xavier in new role

Xavier University has named Ohio Supreme Court Justice Joseph T. Deters to a new capacity as “Justice in Residence.”

A longtime public servant, Deters will begin the voluntary appointment immediately.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Joe Deters

“I’m honored to serve in this new capacity as Justice in Residence at Xavier University,” said Deters. “Because of the foundation of my Jesuit education built at St. Xavier High School, I believe very strongly in Xavier’s Jesuit Catholic mission. I look forward to the opportunity to interact with talented faculty and students at Xavier and am particularly excited to advise and work with students who are studying criminal justice, considering law school or pursuing a career in public service.”

As part of his role, upon mutual agreement with program leaders and faculty, Deters will participate in various class sessions. He will also take part in events outside of class in academic and co-curricular programs related to his area of professional expertise.

“I am delighted to welcome Justice Deters to our community and am so excited for the expertise that he will bring to our students in some of our most rigorous and successful programs,” said Dr. Colleen Hanycz, Xavier University president. “High-impact experiential learning is one of the spires of academic excellence at Xavier, and having Justice Deters’ wealth of knowledge available to our students will be invaluable.

A lifelong Cincinnatian, Deters is a St. Xavier High School graduate and received his bachelors and a law degree from the University of Cincinnati in 1979 and 1982. He has since been recognized as a distinguished alumnus by his alma mater.

Prior to joining the Supreme Court of Ohio last month, Deters served as the longest-tenured prosecutor in the history of Hamilton County. He held the position twice, initially from 1992-99 and then again from 2005-23. In the role, he oversaw an office of more than 170 employees, including assistant prosecuting attorneys and support staff.

Before his time as prosecutor, Deters was elected clerk of courts for Hamilton County in 1988. He has successfully run twice for statewide office, winning elections in 1998 and 2002 as Ohio’s 44th treasurer.

Deters and his wife, Tanya, have six children and two grandchildren. Two of Deters’ sons have Xavier connections.