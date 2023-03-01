Two local museums top in nation

Two Greater Cincinnati museums were named best in the country in their respective categories in a USA Today readers’ vote over the last month.

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center beat out 19 museums across the country to win the title of best history museum in the country.

The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Ky., was named best religious museum in the country. Its sister museum, the Creation Museum in Petersburg, Ky., was named runner-up in the category.

The Cincinnati History Museum was named fifth best in the history museum category, while Cincinnati’s Children’s Museum finished No. 6 in its category.

The Cincinnati Skirball Museum ranked 7th in the religious category, and the American Sign Museum ranked 10th in the pop-culture museum category.

“It’s an honor for our city to claim two of the nation’s top five history museums,” said Elizabeth Pierce, president and CEO of the Cincinnati Museum Center and the Freedom Center. “We’re honored to be recognized by our community and voters from across the nation.”

Elizabeth Pierce

The Ark Encounter is a full-size replica of Noah’s Ark, based on dimensions given in the Bible. Inside, exhibits highlight one of the most famous stories in Christianity by showing what life might have been like for Noah and his family.

The Cincinnati Skirball Museum is located on the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion campus in Ohio. As the first formally established Jewish museum in the United States, it houses a collection of fine art and artifacts that are preserved and interpreted to help tell the stories of the Cincinnati Jewish community, in addition to global Jewish history, culture and religion.

The American Sign Museum covers 20,000 square feet of indoor space and over a century of American history.

Cincinnati had no entries in USA Today’s art, free, music or science museum categories.