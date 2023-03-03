Renowned pianist Emanuel Ax performs solo in benefit concert

The Ben Carlson-Berne Scholarship Fund was created to assist underserved and economically disadvantaged youth musicians in Cincinnati. One of today’s most famous classical pianists, Emanuel Ax, has agreed to perfom here this month to benefit the fund.

Friday, March 24

7:30 p.m.

School for Creative and Performing Arts, Over-the-Rhine

Emanuel Ax

Photo by Lisa Marie Mazzucco

As one of today’s most famous classical pianists, Emanuel Ax appears with major orchestras all over the world. Early in his career, Ax won the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Competition and the Avery Fisher Prize. He then won GRAMMY Awards for his second and third volumes of his cycle of Haydn’s piano sonatas and made a series of GRAMMY-winning recordings with cellist Yo-Yo Ma. Ax is a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and holds honorary doctorates of music from Skidmore College, New England Conservatory of Music, Yale University and Columbia University.

The back story

The Ben Carlson-Berne Scholarship Fund is named after Susan Carlson and Phil Berne’s son, Ben, whose personal mission was to share his love of classical music with underserved youth. At sixteen, after realizing some younge people had little to no exposure to classical music and could not afford lessons, Ben began exposing economically disadvantaged children to classical music, locating instruments for them and providing music lessons.

Just as his efforts caught on and his influence grew, Ben’s life was cut short at the age of 19 in a tragic hiking accident. Less than two years later in 2004, his parents continued his mission by founding the Ben Carlson-Berne Scholarship Fund. The fund provides instruments and lessons with premier, private instructors for underserved and economically disadvantaged Cincinnati Public School students with an interest in classical music.

“We were inspired by our son’s capacity for giving back, and we knew we had to continue what he had started,” Phil Berne said. “Starting at five years old, piano lessons were a venue for Ben to express his profound love for classical music. He didn’t want anyone to be excluded from the opportunity of having classical music in their lives.”

“We reached out to Mr. Ax before the pandemic and sent him a video about our son Ben’s story and the scholarship fund,” Susan Carlson said. “It was produced pro bono by a filmmaker friend, Greg Newberry. Mr. Ax and his agent were quite moved by it and expressed an interest in supporting the scholarship. We met the maestro backstage after a concert in 2021 and asked him if he would donate his talents to support the scholarship fund. Immediately and without hesitation he said, ‘Yes. I’ll do whatever you would like.’ We were awed by his generosity.”

BCB Scholarships

Ben Carlson-Berne Scholarships are in high demand. Many CPS orchestra students in grades six through twelve cannot afford private music lessons. Studies show that students immersed in classical music develop greater self-esteem, confidence, leadership, self-discipline and social skills.

“The single most important factor in improving a student’s music ability throughout junior high and high school is the opportunity to take a weekly private lesson with a qualified teacher,” accoding to Isidore Rudnick, fine arts manager for CPS. “The ability to study with, and be mentored by, a professional music teacher over the course of years can have a dramatic impact on a student’s life and future.”

The BCB Scholarship Fund is unique in that it focuses on building a strong mentorship between students and tutors over many years. When a student receives a scholarship, they can extend it throughout middle school and high school. It’s also unique in that scholarships consider both need and interest and are not solely talent-based.

Scholarship recipients to perform

BCB Scholarship recipients Trinity Thrasher and Morgan Olivia Reynolds will perform prior to Emanuel Ax on March 24. As a BCB student for the past three years, Thrasher, a junior at the School of Creative and Performing Arts, has excelled at viola and has recently been accepted into the Cincinnati Symphony Youth Orchestra. Reynolds, a seventh grader at SCPA, has been a BCB piano student for two years. Lessons for both students are funded until their high school graduations.

“Receiving a BCB scholarship has been a wonderful entry to the path of my extraordinary journey of perfecting my craft in piano,” Reynolds said. “I am elated for the phenomenal opportunities that BCB has bestowed upon me, allowing me to express my passion freely.”.

All proceeds from concert ticket sales go directly to the BCB Scholarship Fund. Tickets begin at $50.

Purchase tickets at bcbscholarship.org.